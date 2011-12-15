* Ten-yr yield hits fresh 3-wk low
* 20-yr sale draws tepid demand as supply concerns weigh
* 10-, 20-yr yield spread widest in 3-month
* JGB futures capped near lower-end of Ichimoku cloud
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japanese government bonds
extended gains on Thursday, with the benchmark yield dipping to
its lowest level in three weeks after worries that Europe's
debt crisis is worsening prompted investors to dump riskier
assets.
But superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were weighed
down after Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14.1 billion) 20-year
JGB auction drew only tepid demand.
"Safe-haven bids benefit maturities up to 10 years at most,"
said a fund manager in Japan.
"Twenty-year bond prices are not cheap as their yield is not
far from September's level (at an 11-month low) ... with the
possibility of an increase in next fiscal year's debt issuance
and Japan's fiscal outlook, people won't chase prices higher in
longer-dated maturities," he added.
The benchmark 10-year yield fell 1.5 basis
point to 0.975 percent, hitting its lowest level since late
November.
The 20-year bond auction drew tepid demand with the tail,
the difference between the lowest and average accepted price,
expanding to its widest in two years.
The tail is the difference between the average and the
lowest price at an auction. A wider tail suggests there is less
consensus about where the new bonds should be priced and is
regarded as a sign of weak demand.
The No. 131 20-year JGB yield climbed 1.5
basis points to 1.755 percent, and the 30-year yield
inched up 1 basis point to 1.925 percent.
The spread between the 10- and 20-year yield expanded to 78
basis points, its widest level since September.
Data showed that foreign investors returned to being net
sellers of Japanese stocks while they were net buyers of
Japanese bonds and bills last week.
SUBDUED GAINS
But gains were subdued as March 10-year JGB futures
were capped near the lower end of the Ichimoku cloud which is
seen as major resistance. They rose 0.11 point to 142.39,
hovering near their highest level in three weeks.
Market participants say JGB yields are already very low and
have limited room to fall, and are mindful that a drop in the
10-year yield below 0.82 percent last year was quickly reversed.
Players were hesitant to chase prices higher, especially in
superlongs as they are watching developments on a proposed
consumption tax hike. The ruling Democratic Party plans to agree
by the end of the year on a proposal to double the 5 percent
sales tax to pay for rising welfare costs.
But there is strong opposition within the party,
particularly as support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's government drops. Those who disapprove of his cabinet now
outnumber those who support it for the first time, newspaper
polls showed on Tuesday.
German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central
Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying
instead that European countries must stick to new budget
discipline. Italian borrowing costs soared to a
record high on Wednesday.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent on
Thursday.