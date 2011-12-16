TOKYO Dec 16 Japanese government bonds
trimmed losses on Friday, with the benchmark yield falling to a
fresh three-week low, supported by persistent worries over the
European debt crisis.
* But the yield curve steepened as players were hesitant to
chase prices higher, especially in superlongs, as they are
watching developments on a proposed consumption tax hike.
* The ruling Democratic Party plans to agree by the end of
the year a proposal to double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for
rising welfare costs, while Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is
struggling to win broad support among lawmakers and the public
for sales tax hikes even as Europe's debt woes have underscored
the perils of heavy national debt burdens.
* March 10-year JGB futures opened lower on Friday
as upbeat U.S. economic data and a solid Spanish debt auction
reduce fears that the euro zone debt crisis could spark a global
recession, lifting stocks and denting appetite for safe-haven
JGBs, but they erased losses and ended midday at 142.40, 0.01
point higher.
* "We can't really say yesterday's market moves in Europe
and the United States will become a trend yet, so selling
pressure on JGBs is limited," said Shinji Nomura, chief
fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* The 10-year benchmark cash bond yield fell
0.5 basis point to 0.970 percent, hitting its lowest level since
November 24.
* Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds underperformed
other maturities, with the spread between five- and 30-year debt
widening to 158.5 basis points, off a one-month low of 157 basis
points marked this week.
* But buying on dips remained intact, market players said,
with some Japanese investors looking to reinvest funds. The
20-year yield was flat at 1.750 percent on Friday
after rising as high as 1.760 percent, and the 30-year yield
inched up 0.5 basis point to 1.925 percent after
climbing to 1.930 percent at one point.
* Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen 20-year JGB auction drew tepid
demand, with the tail expanding to its widest in two years.
* "Although the tail widened, investor demand looked to be
intact afterwards. The results were weak because brokers
couldn't take risks before year-end," said a fixed-income
strategist at a U.S. brokerage.
The tail is the difference between the average and the
lowest price at an auction. A wider tail suggests there is less
consensus about where new bonds should be priced and is regarded
as a sign of weak demand.
* U.S. data showed weekly applications for unemployment
insurance fell to a 3-1/2 year low, while a gauge of New York
state manufacturing activity rose to its highest level since May
and another measure of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region showed a surge in new orders.
* Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent on
Friday.