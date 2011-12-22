* Two-yr JGB sale draws decent demand; safety-bids support

* Futures volume hits lowest in three months

* Superlongs weighed down by position adjustment

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 22 Japanese government bond futures ticked up in thin trade on Thursday, while superlong cash bond prices inched down as brokers squared positions ahead of a three-day weekend.

A 2.7 trillion yen ($34.63 billion) two-year JGB auction drew decent demand even with a lower coupon as safe-haven bids helped underpin the offering amid the ongoing euro zone debt crisis and expectations that the Bank of Japan will maintain its monetary easing stance.

The sale underscored recent strong foreign demand for Japanese short-term paper, said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

According to weekly finance ministry data, foreign investors bought the second-biggest net amount of Japanese short-term bills on record in the week to Dec. 17, buying 2.66 trillion yen's worth.

March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.39, off a one-week low of 142.20 hit on Wednesday, though they remained below their Ichimoku cloud at 142.52-142.63, which is seen as major technical resistance.

Volume was at its lowest in three months at a little over 11,000 lots, compared with a daily average of about 28,000 in the past month, with futures trading in a narrow range.

In cash bonds, the 10-year yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.970 percent, hovering near a three-week trough of 0.965 percent hit this week.

Last month a failed German bond auction set JGB market players on edge, pushing up the 10-year yield to a four-month high of 1.090 percent, though the yield has fallen back below 1.0 percent since then.

The European Central Bank's cheap loans to banks eased immediate concerns about a credit crunch in the euro zone, but market participants said they will not be enough to resolve the region's debt crisis.

"Spanish and Italian yields remain high and it is hard to foresee how the debt crisis will be resolved as it is developing into a political problem. So the risk-averse stance taken by investors will not change," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

WEIGHED DOWN

Traders and fund managers said superlongs were weighed down by brokers' inventory adjustments, however, with buy-and-hold investors such as government-affiliated institutions finishing planned purchases this week ahead of the year end.

The 20-year yield was up 1 basis point at 1.745 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 1.5 basis point to 1.925 percent.

The 10- and 20-year yield spread widened to 77.5 basis points from 76.5 basis points on Wednesday, matching a three-month high hit earlier this month.

The Finance Ministry plans to sell a record 149.7 trillion yen of bonds through regular auctions in the fiscal year from April, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The total sales would be 4.8 trillion yen larger than this year's initial plan.

The ministry is considering raising the monthly issue of 20-year bonds by 100 billion yen, and also either the five- or 10-year bonds by that amount, the sources said.

The size of the increase is mostly in line with analysts' expectations and the market took the new plan in its stride, with many Japanese investors content with holding a large amount of JGBs.