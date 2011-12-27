TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese government bonds
inched up in light trading on Tuesday, with yields on long-dated
cash bonds hovering near one-month lows, supported by
adjustments from buy-and-hold investors.
* March 10-year JGB futures nudged up 0.07 point to
142.45, hitting the level of their 75-day moving average at
142.46, which has been resistance since late November.
* But many market players expect JGBs to stay rangebound as
investors are likely finishing up shifting their positions ahead
of the New Year holiday.
* "Trading is extremely subdued, with JGBs likely to remain
steady as there are no major auctions for some time to come.
JGBs may be somewhat affected as overseas markets resume, but
activity will be subdued at least for today," said Shiji Nomura,
chief fixed-income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* The 10-year cash bond yield was down 1
basis point at 0.965 percent, matching a three-week low marked
last week.
* Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were also steady,
with the 30-year yield slipping 1.5 basis point
to 1.905 percent and hitting its lowest since Nov. 24, wit
buying based on position adjustments by buy-and-hold investors
cited.
* "It seems like longer maturities were supported by demand
from investors such as pension funds as today is the last
trading day in terms of settlement this year," said a trader at
a Japanese bank.