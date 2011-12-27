* Year-end buying supports superlongs
* JGB futures erase gains after hitting 75-day moving
average
* Rangebound trade seen through early next month -analyst
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's benchmark government
bond yields inched higher on Tuesday but stayed near one-month
lows, while longer-dated yields dipped as buy-and-hold investors
such as insurers made year-end position adjustments.
Tuesday is the last day for settlement for delivery this
year.
Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were steady, though
the 30-year yield slipped 1.5 basis points to
1.905 percent at one point, hitting its lowest since Nov. 24.
The 10- and 30-year yield spread shrank to 93 basis points,
off a one-month high of 95.5 basis points hit last week, causing
the long-end of the yield curve to flatten.
March 10-year JGB futures nudged down 0.09 point to
142.29, erasing earlier gains after hitting the level of their
75-day moving average at 142.46, which has been resistance since
late November.
While some market players expect subdued activity to prompt
volatility, many see yields staying rangebound as investors are
likely finishing up shifting positions ahead of the New Year
holiday.
"It will remain quiet through early next month with no new
developments in European debt problems and a series of U.S.
economic indicators due out after Japan's New Year holiday,"
said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Prices are expected to stay rangebound and it is unlikely
charts will decisively break resistance," he added.
The 10-year cash bond yield edged up 0.5
basis point to 0.980 percent, after declining to 0.965 percent,
a three-week low marked last week. The five-year yield
inched down 0.5 basis point to 0.340 percent,
trapped in the middle of a 0.3-0.4 percent range from the past
five months.
Market reaction to the Bank of Japan's minutes for its Nov.
15-16 meeting were subdued. These showed that BOJ board members
were worried that unstable global financial markets were
affecting Japan's markets to some extent.