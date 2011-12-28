TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese government bond
prices slipped on Wednesday in thin trade, pushing up the
benchmark yield to a two-week high, after government data
predicted a brighter outlook for industrial output while
uncertainty about a sales tax hike dented investors' appetite
for government debt.
* Members of a ruling Democratic Party panel were meeting to
discuss raising the sales tax, with the government having set
itself a year-end deadline to flesh out a plan originally
floated in June to reform welfare spending.
* But market participants were watching to see if a
proposal to eventually double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for
rising welfare costs would be approved.
* When the panel took a lunch break members told Reuters
there was a lack of consensus on the timing of sales tax
increases and pledges on welfare.
* Many market players said it will be hard for investors to
adjust their positions as long as the outlook for the tax is
unclear. Investors including regional and big banks were said to
be selling small lots of long-dated bonds on concerns that the
government may be unable to come up with a tax hike or any other
credible plan to slim down public debt, said a trader at a
Japanese brokerage firm.
* March 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.10 point to
142.19, erasing early gains after data showed Japanese
industrial output is expected to rise 4.8 percent in December
and 3.4 percent in January after posting a bigger-than-expected
fall of 2.6 percent in November.
* "Although the November figures show a slowdown in
production, the appetite for JGBs has been dented by signs of a
bright outlook (for the wider economy)," said a fund manager at
a Japanese asset management firm.
* The 10-year cash bond yield edged up 1
basis point to 0.990 percent, the highest since Dec. 15, but
keeping near a three-week low of 0.965 percent hit last week.
The 20-year yield climbed 1.5 basis points to
1.755 percent, the highest in nearly two weeks.
* A disappointing German bond auction late last month
sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds,
given Japan's own fiscal woes. But such worries seem to have
abated and yields have come back down to around where they
were before the German sale .
* Some market players expect low volume could exaggerate
market moves and lead to volatility, though many see yields
staying rangebound as most investors have finished adjusting
their positions ahead of the New Year holiday.
* "Although the Christmas holiday is over it's unlikely that
foreign players will resume working so soon as most of them take
breaks for a few weeks," said Keiko Onogi, a senior JGB
strategist at Daiwa Securities Capital Markets. She added that
JGBs were unlikely to show any clear direction until after the
new year holidays.