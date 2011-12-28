* Yield curve bear-steepens as superlongs underperform
* Twenty-yr yield hits highest in nearly three weeks
* Sales tax debate in focus
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese government bond
prices slipped on Wednesday in thin trade, pushing up the
benchmark yield to a two-week high, after government data
indicated a brighter outlook for industrial output.
The yield curve bear-steepened as yield rises in superlongs
such as 20- and 30-year bonds outpaced those of other sectors,
with uncertainty about a sales tax hike in Japan denting
investor appetite for longer maturities.
Market participants were watching to see if a proposal to
eventually double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for rising
welfare costs would be approved, with Prime Minister Noda
struggling to get support for the step from some members of his
party as well as the opposition.
Many market players said it would be hard for investors to
adjust their positions while the outlook for the tax hike
remains unclear.
Though investors including regional and big banks were said
to be selling small lots of long-dated bonds on Wednesday on
concerns the government may be unable to proceed with the tax
increase or any other credible plan to slim down public debt.
A disappointing German bond auction late last month sparked
fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds, given
Japan's own fiscal woes.
Such worries seem to have abated and yields have come back
down to around where they were before the German
sale .
But the 10-year cash bond yield on Wednesday
climbed 1.5 basis point to 0.995 percent, its highest since Dec.
15, and off a three-week low of 0.965 percent marked last week.
Superlongs underperformed other sectors, with the 20-year
yield climbing 2.5 basis points to 1.765 percent,
its highest in nearly three weeks.
The five- and 20-year yield spread widened to
141.5 basis points, off a one-month low of 138.5 basis points
hit earlier this month.
March 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.12 point to
142.17, erasing early gains after data showed Japanese
industrial output is expected to rise 4.8 percent in December
and 3.4 percent in January after posting a bigger-than-expected
fall of 2.6 percent in November.
"Although the November figures show a slowdown in
production, the appetite for JGBs has been dented by signs of a
bright outlook (for the wider economy)," said a fund manager at
a Japanese asset management firm.
Some market players expect low volume could exaggerate
market moves and lead to volatility, though many see yields
staying rangebound as most investors have finished adjusting
their positions ahead of the New Year holiday.
Keiko Onogi, a senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities
Capital Markets, said JGBs were unlikely to show any clear
direction until after the new year holidays.