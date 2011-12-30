* Superlongs firmer on month-end purchases

* Euro zone crisis seen to keep underpinning JGBs

* Ten-yr yield fall 13 bps in 2011 vs 17.5 bps in 2010

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 30 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield is poised for a second straight year of decline, largely because the euro zone debt crisis and the global economic slowdown have boosted Japan's safe-haven appeal.

Market players expect that appeal to continue next year, helping counter fears that the uncertain outlook for a rise in Japan's sales tax could spur rises in yield.

JGB prices gained on the last day of 2011 as market participants took heart from a rise in U.S. bonds, which were supported by safe-haven demand on worries about the euro zone crisis.

Battered by the perceived lack of a comprehensive policy response to the crisis, Italian bond yields neared levels seen as unsustainable.

March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.14 point at 142.41, but faced strong resistance on charts at the bottom of the daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.56.

Daily volume was just over 7,700 lots, the second-lowest this year.

Many players said Friday's market activity was mostly limited to minor year-end position adjustments, as Tuesday was the last day of settlements for delivery this year.

The 10-year cash bond yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.980 percent, off a two-week high of 0.995 percent hit on Wednesday, but staying above a three-week low of 0.965 percent touched last week. The benchmark yield has fallen 13 basis points this year. In 2010 it dropped 17.5 basis points.

Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds outerformed other maturities and helped the yield curve to bull-flatten. The 30-year yield declined 2 basis points to 1.905 percent, near the lower end of 1.9-2.0 percent range of the past three months, underpinned by index following players' month-end purchases, a trader at a Japanese bank said.

The 20- and 30-year yield spread shrank to 15.5 basis points at one stage, matching a four-month low hit in November. The spread marked a three-year high of 22.5 basis points in November.

U.S. Treasury prices rose marginally on Thursday, supported by safe-haven demand on worries that the European sovereign debt crisis may not be resolved without causing significant collateral damage to the global financial system.

A tax panel of Japan's ruling party agreed early on Friday on a new timetable for increases in the sales tax in the face of growing opposition, with the first rise not coming until April 2014, six months later than originally planned.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has faced strife in seeking support for raising the tax, not just from the public and the opposition but also from some members of his Democratic Party. On Wednesday, nine junior members of his party handed in requests to quit over the issue.

The government plans to submit bills to parliament by March, but passage is uncertain as the opposition can use its control of the upper house to block legislation.

Analysts and investors said it is unlikely investors will react immediately as the outlook for the tax is still uncertain.

"We aren't sure how to take the government's plans (on the sales tax), because there will be more disputes and more people may leave the party," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. "We can't alter postions just because of this, since the situation is still very unclear."

Although uncertainty over the sales tax could spur yield rises, many market players believe Japan is unlikely to fall victim to a vicious Greek-like cycle of investors' selling, thanks to its ability to finance its debt domestically.