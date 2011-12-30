* Superlongs firmer on month-end purchases
* Euro zone crisis seen to keep underpinning JGBs
* Ten-yr yield fall 13 bps in 2011 vs 17.5 bps in 2010
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 30 The benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bond yield is poised for a second straight
year of decline, largely because the euro zone debt crisis and
the global economic slowdown have boosted Japan's safe-haven
appeal.
Market players expect that appeal to continue next year,
helping counter fears that the uncertain outlook for a rise in
Japan's sales tax could spur rises in yield.
JGB prices gained on the last day of 2011 as market
participants took heart from a rise in U.S. bonds, which were
supported by safe-haven demand on worries about the euro zone
crisis.
Battered by the perceived lack of a comprehensive policy
response to the crisis, Italian bond yields neared levels seen
as unsustainable.
March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.14 point at
142.41, but faced strong resistance on charts at the bottom of
the daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.56.
Daily volume was just over 7,700 lots, the second-lowest
this year.
Many players said Friday's market activity was mostly
limited to minor year-end position adjustments, as Tuesday was
the last day of settlements for delivery this year.
The 10-year cash bond yield inched down 1
basis point to 0.980 percent, off a two-week high of 0.995
percent hit on Wednesday, but staying above a three-week low of
0.965 percent touched last week. The benchmark yield has fallen
13 basis points this year. In 2010 it dropped 17.5 basis points.
Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds
outerformed other maturities and helped the yield curve to
bull-flatten. The 30-year yield declined 2 basis
points to 1.905 percent, near the lower end of 1.9-2.0 percent
range of the past three months, underpinned by index following
players' month-end purchases, a trader at a Japanese bank said.
The 20- and 30-year yield spread shrank to 15.5 basis points
at one stage, matching a four-month low hit in November. The
spread marked a three-year high of 22.5 basis points in
November.
U.S. Treasury prices rose marginally on Thursday, supported
by safe-haven demand on worries that the European sovereign debt
crisis may not be resolved without causing significant
collateral damage to the global financial system.
A tax panel of Japan's ruling party agreed early on Friday
on a new timetable for increases in the sales tax in the face of
growing opposition, with the first rise not coming until April
2014, six months later than originally planned.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has faced strife in seeking
support for raising the tax, not just from the public and the
opposition but also from some members of his Democratic Party.
On Wednesday, nine junior members of his party handed in
requests to quit over the issue.
The government plans to submit bills to parliament by March,
but passage is uncertain as the opposition can use its control
of the upper house to block legislation.
Analysts and investors said it is unlikely investors will
react immediately as the outlook for the tax is still uncertain.
"We aren't sure how to take the government's plans (on the
sales tax), because there will be more disputes and more people
may leave the party," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset
management firm. "We can't alter postions just because of this,
since the situation is still very unclear."
Although uncertainty over the sales tax could spur yield
rises, many market players believe Japan is unlikely to fall
victim to a vicious Greek-like cycle of investors' selling,
thanks to its ability to finance its debt domestically.