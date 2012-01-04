TOKYO Jan 4 Japanese government bonds
inched lower on Wednesday with the appeal of safe-haven
government debt undermined after upbeat U.S. and European
economic data boosted investor risk appetite.
* The 10-year yield edged up 0.5 basis points
to 0.985 percent, keeping below the psychologically key level of
1 percent.
* The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of
national factory activity for December showed manufacturing
activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in the final
month of 2011. A rise in new orders suggested
decent momentum in 2012, but some players were sceptical.
* "Yesterday's U.S. economic data was strong and increased
risk appetite a bit, but even though the U.S. economy seems to
have been strong in December, I doubt that will continue," said
Shogo Fujita, Chief Japan Bond Strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
* JGB futures opened stronger, buoyed by the momentum of a
higher close on the LIFFE, but faded in line with rising
equities. March 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.03
point to 142.38.
* The Nikkei rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, helped
by the U.S. data.
* The JGB yield curve bear-steepened slightly, as superlong
bonds such as 20 and 30 years were weighed down by uncertainty
over whether the Japanese government will be able to overcome
political opposition and implement a sales tax hike to alleviate
the country's fiscal woes, market participants said.
* Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda wants to call a
snap general election if parliament does not approve the bills
needed for the sales tax increase, the Sankei newspaper reported
on Tuesday.
* The 30-year JGB yield climbed to 1.920
percent, 2 basis points higher after earlier falling to 1.895
percent, its lowest since Oct. 11.