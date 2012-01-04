* Rise in shares dents appetite for JGBs

* Yield curve steepens on share prices, fiscal outlook

* BOJ dollar-supply operation draws decent bids

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Jan 4 Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday with the appeal of safe-haven debt undermined after upbeat U.S. and European economic data boosted investor risk appetite.

The JGB yield curve bear-steepened slightly, as superlong bonds such as 20 and 30 years were weighed down by uncertainty over whether the Japanese government will be able to overcome political opposition and implement a sales tax hike to alleviate the country's fiscal woes, traders said.

JGBs were also pressured as investors who bought JGBs on caution before the long holidays unwound their positions, traders said.

The 10-year yield edged up 0.5 basis points to 0.985 percent, keeping below the psychologically key level of 1 percent.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity for December showed manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in the final month of 2011. A rise in new orders suggested decent momentum in 2012, but some players were sceptical.

"Yesterday's U.S. economic data was strong and increased risk appetite a bit, but even though the U.S. economy seems to have been strong in December, I doubt that will continue," said Shogo Fujita, Chief Japan Bond Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

JGB futures opened stronger and marked their highest level since Nov. 25, buoyed by the momentum of a higher close on the LIFFE. But this faded in line with rising equities.

March 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.08 point to 142.33 after approaching the lower-end of their daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.56, which had been capping futures since late November.

The Nikkei rose to a three-week high on Wednesday, helped by the U.S. data.

Open interest on lead JGB futures increased to over 70,000 lots as of Dec. 29, the highest since Nov. 24 and a sign that investors were bullish on JGBs at the end of 2011.

Superlong bonds were weighed down with the 30-year JGB yield climbing to 1.920 percent, up 2 basis points after earlier falling to 1.895 percent, its lowest since Oct. 11.

FRACTIOUS PARTY

A tax panel formed by Japan's ruling party agreed last week to raise the country's 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in April 2014 and then to 10 percent in October 2015.

But Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces resistance not only from the public and opposition parties but also from some members of parliament from his fractious Democratic Party, and nine junior lawmakers submitted requests last week to leave the party over the issue.

Noda wants to call a snap general election if parliament does not approve the bills needed for the sales tax increase, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Uncertainties over fiscal order remain after all the wrangling and the outlook for JGBs is unclear, with the uncertainty weighing like a heavy stone," said a strategist at a Japanese brokerage.

Money market rates remain stable, with the overnight call rate flat at 0.07-0.08 percent.

The Bank of Japan's dollar-supply operation drew decent bids on Wednesday, attracting $3 billion for a one-week period ending Jan. 12, suggesting banks continued to make efforts to secure funds as dollar funding costs remained high even in the new year due to jitters about Europe's debt crisis.