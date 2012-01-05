* Yield curve steepening; superlongs underperform before
sale
* JGB Futures remain capped by Ichimoku cloud
* Investors await for yield rise
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Jan 5 Longer-dated Japanese
government bonds underperformed on Thursday as domestic
investors switched into shorter maturities ahead of JGB
auctions, while futures steadied before a debt sale in France
later in the day.
The JGB yield curve kept steepening as superlong bonds such
as 20 and 30 years were pressured by investors who bought JGBs
on caution before the long holidays unwinding their positions to
shift their holdings to shorter maturities ahead of upcoming JGB
auctions, traders said.
Superlongs were also partly weighed down by uncertainty over
whether the Japanese government will be able to overcome
political opposition and implement a sales tax hike to alleviate
the country's fiscal woes.
March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at
142.39 approaching their daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.43, which
had been capping futures since late November.
"Yesterday's German bond auction showed improved results
compared with the one in November, but it was still subdued and
reflected investors' concerns over the euro zone debt crisis,"
said a trader at a U.S. brokerage. He added that
JGBs are likely being underpinned by safe-haven demand, but that
investors are only willing to buy on dips, such as levels above
1 percent on the 10-year cash bond yield.
Investors are also looking ahead to U.S. payrolls data on
Friday, with the median of forecasts from analysts polled by
Reuters indicating employers added 150,000 jobs in December, up
from 120,000 new jobs in November.
The 10-year yield inched down 0.5 basis point
to 0.985 percent, having kept below 1 percent since
mid-December. The five-year yield declined 1 basis
point to 0.335 percent, but stayed in the middle of its 0.3-0.4
percent range from the last six months.
WEIGHED DOWN
Some market players said superlongs were weighed down by
profit-taking from Japanese banks amid recent improved momentum
in stock markets and by broker hedging ahead of upcoming JGB
auctions. The 20-year yield was flat at 1.755
percent and the 30-year yield inched up 0.5 basis
points to 1.920 percent.
A 300 billion yen ($3.91 billion) liquidity-enhancing sale
is scheduled for Friday, through which the Ministry of Finance
will sell extra amounts of 20- and 30-year JGBs already in
circulation. The MOF will offer 2.2 trillion yen of 10-year JGBs
on Jan 12.
The spread between five- and 20-year bond yields
expanded to a one-month high of 142 basis points from 141 basis
points on Tuesday, approaching a three-month peak of 145 basis
points hit on Dec. 1 after a poor German bond auction had
sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds
given Japan's indebtedness.
Although some players were cautious that the upcoming supply
schedule would weigh on JGBs, many expect yields to stay
rangebound in January.
"With the debate on consumption tax turning into a
political issue, it is unlikely that a decision will be made any
time soon, keeping the market in a range," said Katsutoshi
Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
France plans to raise up to 8 billion euros in long-term
debt on Thursday but a key litmus test for investor confidence
is next week's debt sales by Spain and Italy, the two countries
most exposed to the European financial crisis.