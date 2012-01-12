TOKYO Jan 12 Japanese government bond prices were mostly unchanged on Thursday as market players look to a 10-year JGB sale later in the day, with pre-auction hedge selling cancelling out benefits from gains in U.S. bond prices overnight.

* The Finance Ministry set a 1.0 percent coupon on its offer of 2.2 trillion yen 10-year JGBs, the first bond auction this year. That coupon rate was lower than 1.1 percent in the previous sale in December. The auction results will be due 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).

* "There's concern that if we bid too much ahead of the auction, there will be limited appetite for the new bonds," says Katsutoshi Inadome, strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

* Ten-year JGB futures ticked up 0.05 point to 142.53 while the cash 10-year bond yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.960 pct.

* The market drew some support from solid gains in U.S. bonds on Wednesday, with many traders suspecting more buying from cash-rich Japanese investors.

* "Many investors were holding cash at the start of the year, hoping that U.S. payroll data would be strong and they could buy bonds at higher yields. They are now giving up on the idea," said a trader at a European brokerage.

* The longest end of the yield curve underperformed slightly, with the 30-year bond yield rising 1.0 basis point to 1.920 percent.

* The 10- and 30-year yield spread widened to 96 basis points, the biggest in seven weeks, though many market players do not expect a steepening in the curve to continue given demand from yield hungry investors.

* Market players think Japanese investors -- who collectively gobble up more than 90 percent of JGBs -- have little alternative but to buy longer bonds as they shun risk assets and euro zone bonds on worries about the European debt crisis.