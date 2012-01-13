TOKYO Jan 13 Japanese government bond prices nudged up on Friday, with the 10-year yield a stone's throw from a one-year low hit in November, drawing support from strong demand at an auction in the maturity the day before.

* "Yesterday's auction was decent even though the 10-year tenor was rather expensive on the yield curve. When you look at the results, it's hard to bet on a rise in yields," said a trader at a European brokerage.

* The firmness in JGBs came even as Japanese and global share prices gained, though some market players said there was a risk that JGBs could be hit by unwinding of safe-haven buying if worries over Europe ease.

* "Bonds from the U.S, Germany and Japan are priced well above fair levels due to the European debt crisis," said Chotaro Morita, chief strategist at Barclays.

* If investors think the risk of extreme events happening in Europe has receded, that could lead to the unwinding of bids in these core bond markets, Morita said.

* The 10-year cash bond yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.950 percent, near a one-year low of 0.940 percent marked last November.

* Yields on most other maturities also dipped, with the five-year yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.330 percent .

* The yield on 30-year bonds stood flat at 1.920 percent, however, ahead of an auction in the tenor on Tuesday.