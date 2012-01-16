TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese government bonds
gained on Monday, with the 10-year yield falling to a 14-month
low, on worries the mass downgrade of euro zone countries by
Standard & Poor's could stymie Europe's efforts to contain its
debt crisis.
* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.935
percent, its lowest level since November 2010,
with many market players expecting yields to continue to decline
gradually.
* "Investors are not overly long on JGBs now, as some of
them reduced their holdings late last year," said a trader at a
Japanese bank.
* In a sign participants have few worries about a 700
billion yen 30-year bond auction on Tuesday, 30-year paper
outperformed the overall market. Japan's finance ministry will
reopen the 35th 30-year bonds maturing in September 2041 with a
2.0 percent coupon.
* The 30-year bond yield declined 2.0 basis points to 1.900
percent, off a three-month low of 1.895 percent
marked on Nov 4.
* "Although some people say the (30-year) sector could be
vulnerable to worries about fiscal risk, I think it is likely to
be supported by the bullish tone of the overall market," said
Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
* The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.715 percent
, its lowest in nearly eight weeks, while the
yield on five-year notes dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.325
percent, also an eight-week trough.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 142.79.