* Rush to take profits after 10-yr yield falls below 0.95 pct

* Monday buying following S&P downgrades in Europe gets unwound

* Ten-yr tenor ourperformance runs out of steam

* Solid 30-yr bond auction fails to boost overall market

* Some say worries on Japan fiscal problems keep buying in check

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 17 Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday as investors took profits from a rally that pushed down the 10-year yield to a 14-month low the previous day, as market participants began to shrug off Standard & Poor's mass downgrades in Europe.

The 10-year tenor, the best performing sector so far this year, succumbed to heavy selling, while 30-year bonds fared less badly after an auction in the maturity attracted solid demand.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.960 percent, up from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent marked on Monday, hit after S&P's downgrades produced knee-jerk buying in JGBs.

"European shares didn't fall much after credit downgrades and the euro and the Aussie are already rising today. So brokers are now reducing their inventory for hedging," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge Investments.

The Aussie dollar and the euro extended gains on Tuesday after Chinese GDP and other economic data beat expectations, reducing worries about a sharp slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The retracement in JGBs could continue for now and the 10-year yield could rise back to around 1.0 percent, said PineBridge's Matsukawa.

The 10-year yield is likely to stay within the 0.95-1.05 percent range it has largely been in since August, said Shinji Nomura, chief fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said: "Investors are not bullish enough to keep chasing the upside. They will use every opportunity to take profits when 10-year yields are below 0.95 percent."

While JGBs have benefited from "safe-haven" buying stemming from the European debt crisis, some market players also said Japan's own fiscal problems are keeping investors from aggressive buying.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda laid out a social security and tax reform plan late last year, including two-stage hikes in consumption tax rates, to contain a rise in debt that has already reached 200 percent of the country's economy.

But the fate of his plan is uncertain as opposition parties are refusing to even join talks on the issue.

"We don't know where social security and tax reform is going. This is one reason why investors are cautious about chasing the market higher," SMBC Nikko's Nomura said.

The market failed to gain traction even after the Finance Ministry's 700 billion yen tender of 30-year bonds attracted robust demand.

The auction's tail -- the gap between the lowest and average prices -- was a tight 0.05, matching a low set in February 2010. The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.52, the highest since September.

The auction's outcome, however, helped the 30-year sector to outperform the 10-year tenor.

The 30-year bond yield rose 2.0 basis points, to 1.920 percent, 96 basis points over 10-year bonds, compared to a seven-week high of 97.5 basis points at the end of last week.

The 20-year bond yield gained 3.0 basis points to 1.745 percent, while the five-year yield advanced 1.5 basis point to 0.345 percent, its highest in two weeks ahead of Thursday's five-year bond auction.