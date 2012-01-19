TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Thursday, as the IMF sought to raise funds to help countries hit by Europe's debt crisis, but short maturities held firm as market players expected decent demand at a five-year JGB auction later in the day.

* JGBs slipped slightly after U.S. shares rose and bond prices fell on news that the International Monetary Fund wants to double its warchest although it faces roadblocks from the United States and Canada.

* The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.970 percent, off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit earlier in the week.

* Yields on most other maturities rose by as much, though short to medium-term notes held firm as traders expect Thursday's 2.5 trillion yen five-year JGB auction to attract solid demand.

* The five-year bond yield slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.335 percent.

* The Finance Ministy set a 0.3 percent coupon on the offer, down from a 0.4 percent coupon in the current five-year bonds issued last month but traders expect robust demand from Japanese investors who need to increase their holdings ahead of book-closing in March.