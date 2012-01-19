TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese government bond
prices eased slightly on Thursday, as the IMF sought to raise
funds to help countries hit by Europe's debt crisis, but short
maturities held firm as market players expected decent demand at
a five-year JGB auction later in the day.
* JGBs slipped slightly after U.S. shares rose and bond
prices fell on news that the International Monetary Fund wants
to double its warchest although it faces roadblocks from the
United States and Canada.
* The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.970
percent, off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit
earlier in the week.
* Yields on most other maturities rose by as much, though
short to medium-term notes held firm as traders expect
Thursday's 2.5 trillion yen five-year JGB auction to attract
solid demand.
* The five-year bond yield slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.335
percent.
* The Finance Ministy set a 0.3 percent coupon on the offer,
down from a 0.4 percent coupon in the current five-year bonds
issued last month but traders expect robust demand from Japanese
investors who need to increase their holdings ahead of
book-closing in March.