* Broad recovery in risk appetites hurts JGBs

* Futures' break of Ichimoku cloud top could lead to test of late Dec low

* Investor demand expected at 1 pct and above in 10-yr yield

* Option volatilities hit low, limited scope seen for fall

* JGB futures' actual volatility near lowest since 2003

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese government bond prices dipped on Friday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a one-month high, after successful debt auctions in France and Spain prompted investors to scale back their deep-seated worries over the fate of Europe.

Ten-year JGB futures closed below their 25-day moving average for the first time since late last year, prompting some traders to bet on further weakness in the near term.

"This is a delayed reaction to improvements in the world. I guess many investors remained sceptical about the recovery, but precisely because of that I see room for more selling in coming days," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

The 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.18 point to 142.38 , slipping below their 25-day moving average of 142.42, having fallen for the past four straight sessions.

Although the contract has major support from its daily Ichimoku chart nearby, including the kijun line at 142.39 and the cloud top at 142.33, a close below the 25-day moving average could open the way for a test of 142.13, its Dec. 28 low and the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud.

The cash 10-year JGB yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.985 percent, a two-week high, while the 30-year bond yield climbed 1.0 basis point to 1.940 percent, its highest over a month.

A larger-than-expected debt sale by Spain and solid demand for French short-term debt on Thursday despite Standard & Poor's downgrades of euro zone countries late last week served as the latest sign of easing worries over the European debt crisis.

Against that backdrop, Japanese share prices shot to an 11-week high, to the surprise of many investors who thought that worries about Europe's debt crisis, including the risk of default by Greece, would cap gains in stocks.

TEN-YEAR YIELD

For the 10-year bond yield, the 1.0 percent mark is seen as a major target that many participants think the market could reach the next week.

Beyond that, however, traders expect bargain-hunting from various investors to support the market, and few expect a rise in the 10-year yield to its Dec. 1 high of 1.090 percent, hit days after a failed German Bund auction sparked worries investors could shun JGBs as well.

"That level was hit only because of the failed German auction. Unless we have such a major trigger, we are unlikely to go there," said a trader at a European brokerage house.

Many market players also stick to the view that the rise in risk assets is not so much a fresh foray into risky trade as an unwinding of excessive risk-aversion late last year.

"There are some adjustments of risk reduction. But we don't think full-fledged risk-on trades are starting," said Shogo Fujita, Chief Japan Bond Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In a sign investors do not expect a sharp fall in JGB prices, implied volatilities on JGB futures put options fell near their lowest level in almost a decade. Thirty-day volatility on at-the-money puts fell to 2.28 percent, near a low since 2003 hit last week.

Many investors are selling options, using strategies such as target-buying as well as covered calls, to boost return as the market's actual volatility has fallen to low levels.

The benchmark futures' 20-day historical volatility briefly fell below one percent this month, the lowest level since May 2003.