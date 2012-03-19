* Market seen supported ahead of Japan fiscal year-end this month

* 10-yr futures end higher in relatively thin trading

* Investors await monthly JSDA data for clues on insurers' buying

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 19 Japanese government bonds rose on Monday as traders looked for bargains after a selloff last week that sent the benchmark yield to a three-month high.

JGBs were also supported by expectations of further buying ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year on March 31.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGB slipped two basis points to 1.030 percent, down from 1.060 percent touched last Thursday, which had been its highest level since early December.

"It's hard to imagine rates rising much from these levels soon. Their climb last week was due in large part to the influence of outside factors," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Investors also were awaiting February data from the Japan Securities Dealers' Association, scheduled to be released on Wednesday, for clues about domestic insurance companies' JGB purchases.

January's data showed big Japanese insurers curbed their net JGB purchases in that month, and some market participants will be looking for signs of whether they re-emerged as buyers in the following month.

MARKET SENTIMENT IMPROVING-SURVEY

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 141.40, after plunging to an eight-month low on Thursday.

Monday's trading activity was relatively thin as Tokyo markets will be closed for a holiday on Tuesday. Only 20,650 contracts traded, compared with 61,217 on Friday.

The contract logged its biggest two-day drop since October 2008 last week on aggressive selling by hedge funds after Treasuries plunged on the U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter economic outlook.

While the yield on cash 10-year JGBs rose 8.5 basis points over those two days, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose more than 25 basis points in a week, underscoring the extent to which domestic factors underpinned the JGB market.

The five-year yield shed 1.5 basis point to 0.350 percent, moving away from a three-and-a-half-month high of 0.375 percent touched on Thursday and Friday.

The 20-year yield fell two basis points to 1.785 percent, moving away from a three-and-a-half-month high of 1.830 percent hit on Thursday.

A weekly Reuters poll of JGB market participants showed sentiment improved, though it remained negative overall, with respondents expecting the 10-year JGB yield to stand at 1.050 percent by the end of the week, flat from Friday's close.

Looking past the fiscal year end, political developments over the weekend hinted at trouble brewing in coming months for JGBs that could put upward pressure on yields again.

Japan's main opposition party rejected a request to join a coalition with the government to push through a sales tax increase, media reported on Saturday, a setback for Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda who must convince a divided parliament to pass laws raise the tax to reduce the country's massive public debt.

If Japan fails to double its 5 percent sales tax by 2015, some market watchers fear credit rating firms will further cut their sovereign ratings on Japan.