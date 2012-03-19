* Market seen supported ahead of Japan fiscal year-end this
month
* 10-yr futures end higher in relatively thin trading
* Investors await monthly JSDA data for clues on insurers'
buying
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 19 Japanese government bonds rose
on Monday as traders looked for bargains after a selloff last
week that sent the benchmark yield to a three-month high.
JGBs were also supported by expectations of further buying
ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year on March 31.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGB slipped
two basis points to 1.030 percent, down from 1.060 percent
touched last Thursday, which had been its highest level since
early December.
"It's hard to imagine rates rising much from these levels
soon. Their climb last week was due in large part to the
influence of outside factors," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Investors also were awaiting February data from the Japan
Securities Dealers' Association, scheduled to be released on
Wednesday, for clues about domestic insurance companies' JGB
purchases.
January's data showed big Japanese insurers curbed their net
JGB purchases in that month, and some market participants will
be looking for signs of whether they re-emerged as buyers in the
following month.
MARKET SENTIMENT IMPROVING-SURVEY
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 141.40,
after plunging to an eight-month low on Thursday.
Monday's trading activity was relatively thin as Tokyo
markets will be closed for a holiday on Tuesday. Only 20,650
contracts traded, compared with 61,217 on Friday.
The contract logged its biggest two-day drop since October
2008 last week on aggressive selling by hedge funds after
Treasuries plunged on the U.S. Federal Reserve's brighter
economic outlook.
While the yield on cash 10-year JGBs rose 8.5 basis points
over those two days, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
rose more than 25 basis points in a week,
underscoring the extent to which domestic factors underpinned
the JGB market.
The five-year yield shed 1.5 basis point to
0.350 percent, moving away from a three-and-a-half-month high of
0.375 percent touched on Thursday and Friday.
The 20-year yield fell two basis points to
1.785 percent, moving away from a three-and-a-half-month high of
1.830 percent hit on Thursday.
A weekly Reuters poll of JGB market participants showed
sentiment improved, though it remained negative overall, with
respondents expecting the 10-year JGB yield to stand at 1.050
percent by the end of the week, flat from Friday's close.
Looking past the fiscal year end, political developments
over the weekend hinted at trouble brewing in coming months for
JGBs that could put upward pressure on yields again.
Japan's main opposition party rejected a request to join a
coalition with the government to push through a sales tax
increase, media reported on Saturday, a setback for Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda who must convince a divided parliament
to pass laws raise the tax to reduce the country's massive
public debt.
If Japan fails to double its 5 percent sales tax by 2015,
some market watchers fear credit rating firms will further cut
their sovereign ratings on Japan.