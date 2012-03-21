TOKYO, March 21 Japanese government bonds fell on Wednesday, pressured by hedge-selling in futures, with the yield curve steepening as superlong tenors underperformed.

* Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Tuesday, so part of Wednesday's move was profit-taking after Monday's gains, market participants said.

* "There was some selling in futures after yesterday's holiday and that pressured cash bonds," said a fund manager at a Japanese bank.

"While yields could go higher in Japan's new fiscal year beginning next month, it is difficult to imagine them rising ahead of that beyond the highs suddenly hit last week when Treasuries sold off on the improved U.S. economic outlook."

* Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 141.23, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB rose 1.5 basis point to 1.050 percent, moving towards a three-month high of 1.060 percent touched last Thursday.

* Changing sentiment for U.S. debt is also affecting the tone of the JGB market, strategists said, as investors continue to price in an improving U.S. economy which takes away some of the safe-haven appeal of fixed income assets.

Even though U.S. Treasuries ended higher on Tuesday, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note still touched a 4-1/2 month high of 2.399 percent during the session.

* The 20-year yield added two basis points to 1.805 percent, moving back towards a three-and-a-half-month peak of 1.830 percent on Thursday.

* The 30-year yield also added two points to 1.970 percent.

* The 5-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.360 percent, after marking a three-and-a-half-month high of 0.375 percent on Thursday and Friday.

* The yield curve has steepened as the Bank of Japan's easing has capped yields on the shorter-end of the curve, and many expect the policy effects to be felt further along the curve in the coming months.

The BOJ is considered likely to eventually extend the maturities of bonds it buys under its asset purchase programme to three and five years from its current two-year timeframe.