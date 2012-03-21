* Yields move away from recent highs

* Investors gauge fiscal year-end demand

* Big insurers' net JGB buying shows rise in Feb -data

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 21 Japanese government bonds reversed losses to end higher on Wednesday, boosted by a late recovery in futures as stocks weakened.

Ten-year JGB futures closed with a gain of 0.15 point at 141.55 after sinking as low as 141.19, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB shed 1.5 basis point to 1.020 percent, down from a session high of 1.050 percent and moving away from a three-month high of 1.060 percent touched last Thursday.

"Today's movements appears to have been mostly led by futures, which led to some short-covering late in the session and lifted cash bonds," said Ayako Sera, a market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

The Nikkei share average ended down, snapping a five-day rising streak and falling from an 8-1/2 month high marked on Monday.

One key to market direction in coming sessions is whether expectations of further buying ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year on March 31 materialises, or whether the recent rise in stocks has diminished demand.

Big Japanese insurance companies increased their net JGB purchases in February, data from the Japan Securities Dealers' Association showed on Wednesday, although not by an amount that made investors complacent about the trend in demand from that sector.

Insurers bought a net 629.9 billion yen of JGBs, up from 292.0 billion yen in January, the lowest amount since June 2009. The 10-year yield hit a 14-month nadir of 0.935 percent in January.

"The level of insurer buying in February was more than January, but it was still below average for monthly buying, so while buying did recover, it still can't be called strong and we need to watch the trend closely from now," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

The data also showed foreign investors increased their net buys to 534.3 billion yen in February, up from 443.8 billion yen the month before, while Japanese banks bought a net 715.6 billion yen in the latest month, compared with net purchases of 856.2 billion yen in January.

YIELDS MOVE AWAY FROM RECENT HIGHS

Wednesday's late gains notwithstanding, changing sentiment for U.S. debt was also affecting the tone of the JGB market, strategists said, as investors continued to price in an improving U.S. economy which takes away some of the safe-haven appeal of fixed income assets.

Although U.S. Treasuries ended higher on Tuesday, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note touched a 4-1/2 month high of 2.399 percent during the session.

"While yields could go higher in Japan's new fiscal year beginning next month, it is difficult to imagine them rising ahead of that beyond highs suddenly hit last week, when Treasuries sold off on the improved U.S. economic outlook," said a fund manager at a Japanese bank.

The 20-year yield fell two basis points to 1.765 percent, moving away from a 3-1/2 month peak of 1.830 percent on Thursday.

The 30-year yield lost one point to 1.940 percent.

The five-year yield slipped one basis point to 0.340 percent after marking a 3-1/2 month high of 0.375 percent on Thursday and Friday.

The yield curve has steepened in recent weeks as the Bank of Japan's additional easing steps announced on Feb. 14 capped yields on the shorter-end of the curve, and many expect the policy effects to be felt further along the curve in coming months.

The BOJ is considered likely to eventually extend the maturities of bonds it buys under its asset purchase programme to three and five years from its current two-year timeframe.