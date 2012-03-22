TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds were
treading water on Thursday, supported by expectations of
bargain-hunting ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year next
week.
* Ten-year JGB futures were nearly flat, inching up
0.02 point to 141.57, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB
was flat at 1.020 percent, after falling to 1.005
percent in morning trading.
The benchmark rose to a three-month high of 1.060 percent
last week, but buying from pension funds and insurers was said
to have emerged.
* "Anything is possible, of course, but it is difficult to
imagine the 10-year yield dipping under one percent before the
end of the fiscal year, with plenty of bargain hunters after
last week's sell-off," said a fixed-income manager at a European
asset management firm in Tokyo.
* Bonds could get something of a lift in afternoon trading
after the release of bearish Chinese manufacturing figures,
which could enhance the appeal of safe-haven fixed income
assets.
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index
showed, with the overall rate of contraction accelerating and
new orders sinking to a four-month low.
* Separate data showed Japan's exports fell in February at a
slower pace than the previous month, unexpectedly bringing the
trade balance to its first surplus in five months.
Japanese manufacturers turned optimistic about their
business conditions in March for the first time in four months
thanks to improving views on the world economy and the yen's
retreat from record highs, a Reuters monthly poll showed.
* A Bank of Japan policymaker said the domestic economy will
resume a moderate recovery in the first half of the new fiscal
year but that the outlook remains highly uncertain due to
Europe's debt woes and geopolitical risks over Iran.
"The biggest risk is in the future development of Europe's
debt problems," BOJ board member Yoshihisa Morimoto said in a
speech.
* The 20-year yield edged down half a basis
point to 1.765 percent, moving away from a
three-and-a-half-month peak of 1.830 percent marked last week.
* The curve steepened slightly as the 30-year tenor
underperformed, its yield inching up half a basis
point to 1.940 percent.
* The 5-year yield shed half a point to 0.340
percent.