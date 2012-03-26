TOKYO, March 26 Japanese government bonds edged
up slightly on Monday, drawing support from U.S. bonds, but
gains were seen limited with most Japanese market investors
happy to stay on the sidelines ahead of their financial year-end
later this week.
* The 10-year JGB futures ticked up 0.05 point to
141.66, but did not have momentum to clear last week's high of
141.76.
* U.S. bond yields dipped on Friday on fresh concerns over
Europe and worries about slower growth, mildly supporting JGBs.
* Expectations that some pension funds will buy JGBs at the
end of month to extend the duration of their portfolio are also
supporting the market.
* A Reuters weekly survey showed sentiment in Japanese
government bond market improved to a level last seen in late
January.
* The survey's JGB bull-bear diffusion index rose to plus 7
from minus 12 in the previous survey, rising to
positive territory for the first time since mid-February and
matching a high hit in late January.
* But some market players also think investors could start
profit-taking once the new financial year begins, especially if
the 10-year cash bond yield edges near the one percent mark.
* The 10-year cash bond yield fell a half basis point to
1.020 percent, extending its slide from a 3
1/2-month high of 1.060 percent hit earlier this month.
* Yields on most other maturities also fell 0.5 basis
points, with the five-year yield falling to 0.335 percent
and the 20-year bond yield slipping to 1.765
percent.
* Most Japanese players are not willing to actively trade
now, not wanting to suffer unexpected losses ahead of their
book-closing on March 31.
* Trade volume in JGB futures by midday was just 6,126
contracts, about 25 percent of daily volumes of around 27,000 so
far this year.