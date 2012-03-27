TOKYO, March 27 Most Japanese government bond
prices edged down on Tuesday on expectations of prolonged
monetary easing in the United States and measures to bolster the
euro zone's rescue funds.
* Benchmark June 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.07 point to
141.74, slipping from a near-two-week high of 141.81
hit on Monday. The 20-year cash bond yield rose 1.0 basis point
to 1.775 percent.
* Analysts said the market took cues from a strong rise in
Japanese shares as well as a dip in long-end U.S. bonds. Japan's
Nikkei average hit its highest level in more than eight
months on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled supportive policy is likely to continue.
* Germany also indicated for the first time its willingness
to increase the resources available for tackling the euro zone
debt crisis, raising investors' risk appetite and undercutting
the allure of bonds.
* While JGBs were softer overall, the current five- and
10-year bonds bucked the trend as continued tightness in bond
lending, or repo markets, made it difficult to sell these two
issues short.
* The current 10-year yield stood flat at 1.015 percent
, while the on-the-run five-year bond yield dipped
0.5 basis point to 0.325 percent.
* Some investors who are normally willing to lend bonds to
brokers typically refrain from doing so near the financial
year-end for regulatory reasons, often causing a short-squeeze
in the lending market.
* Apart from the bond lending market, there are limited
signs of strain in the money market ahead of the end of the
Japanese fiscal year on March 31.
* The overnight call rate stood little changed at 0.06-0.07
percent, firmly within the Bank of Japan's policy target of
0-0.10 percent, with many banks awash with cash after the
redemption of government bills and other government payments to
the private sector on Monday.