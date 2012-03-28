TOKYO, March 28 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday, tracking U.S. bonds after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke revived expectations that supportive
monetary policy would remain in place for a long time.
* Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to declare victory
in the U.S. economic recovery, and that the central bank would
take no options off the table, even though he did not suggest a
further round of bond buying was imminent.
* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 141.93,
filling the chart gap at 141.59-141.90 created during the
market's rout in mid-March amid rising optimism on the global
economy.
* The 10-year cash bond yield dropped 1.0 basis point to
1.005 percent, its lowest level in two weeks and
edging near the one percent mark, which has been seen as a major
resistance level.
* The longer end of the yield curve underperformed the rest
of the market, with 20- and 30-year bond yields falling just a
half basis point, to 1.765 percent and 1.940
percent respectively.
* The curve may steepen in the long run, said a trader at a
Japanese bank, on worries about poor fiscal conditions in Japan.
The country's debt has reached 200 percent of its economy, while
its fiscal deficit is larger than most euro zone countries.
* Some market players are concerned that JGBs could falter
if Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's plan to raise Japan's sales
tax fails to pass through the parliament later this year.
* The main ruling Democratic Party of Japan effectively
signed off on Noda's tax hike bills early on Wednesday, clearing
the way for him to approve them in cabinet later this week,
before sending them on to parliament.
* Many participants, however, expect limited activity in JGB
markets until the end of the Japanese financial year on March
31.