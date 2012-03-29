TOKYO, March 29 Japanese government bond prices
dipped on Thursday, reversing earlier gains, as Japanese banks
took profits in the medium-term sector, with trade erratic just
before the end of the Japanese financial year later this week.
* The June JGB futures contract fell 0.09 points to
141.86 while the yield on current 10-year cash bonds stood flat
at 1.000 percent after a brief foray below the 1
percent mark.
* Many market players were expecting profit-taking to set in
if the 10-year yield falls below the 1 percent mark, a level
seen as a major psychological barrier. It is also a former major
yield resistance level.
* The 10-year yield stayed below 1 percent for about three
months until mid-March but recent strength in Japanese shares
led many market players to think any fall in the 10-year yield
below 1 percent was likely to be unsustainable.
* The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent on Thursday
but still held near one-year highs and above the 10,000 mark, a
level few market players would have expected it to reach just
over a few weeks ago.
* "Given the strong performance of risk assets, it will be
hard to buy bonds further from here," said Le Ngoc Nhan, fixed
income strategist at Morgan Stanley.
* "Bond yields are likely to edge up for now although we
don't expect a sharp rise given the risk of slowdown in the
global economy later this year," Nhan said.
* The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis points to 0.325 percent
with Japanese banks said to be taking profits in
this maturity.
* The two-year bond yield also rose to as much to 0.115
percent, the highest since the Bank of Japan's
easing in mid-February, as the market looked for concession
ahead of a 2.7 trillion yen two-year JGB auction later in the
day.
* Trade flows were limited with many Japanese players not
wanting to change their books ahead of the end of the financial
year on March 31.