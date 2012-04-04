* Bargain hunters emerge after 30-yr yield hits 4-month high
* BOJ policy continues to anchor shorter end of yield curve
* Longer end outperforms on life insurer demand
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bond prices
clawed back losses on Wednesday, with the longer end
outperforming as bargain hunters emerged after the 30-year yield
touched a four-month high.
JGBs were pressured by an overnight fall in U.S. Treasuries,
but investors turned to safe-haven fixed income assets as stocks
skidded. The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.3 percent in its
worst performance in five months.
Demand from life insurance companies continued to underpin
the long end of the yield curve, while the short end remained
supported by the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. The BOJ is
effectively capping yields at the shorter end of the curve by
purchasing bonds with up to two years left to maturity in its
asset-buying program.
"It's like you're holding two ends of a rope. The front end
is anchored by the BOJ, the back end is very well-supported by
life insurers. So under that kind of situation, it's really hard
to expect a big sell-off in JGBs," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB
strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"Today is a classic example, with a decent sell-off in U.S.
Treasuries pushing JGBs down early," he said. "But any time you
have a sell-off, you then have strong buying at the very long
end of the curve."
The yield on 10-year notes was flat at 1.025 percent
, down from a high of 1.050 percent touched early
in the session. The March 15 high of 1.060 percent is seen as
major support.
"We still expect buyers to come back in on any approach to
1.1. I think some investors would want to buy at about
1.05, so there's definitely good support around that level. But
we certainly haven't started the year with a lot of investors
excessively long," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura
Securities Co. in Tokyo.
The June 10-year JGB futures contract ended nearly
flat, shedding just 0.01 point to 141.58, paring losses from a
low of 141.28.
BOJ COULD TAKE STEPS LATER THIS MONTH
U.S. Treasuries marked their largest sell-off in three weeks
on Tuesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's March policy
meeting suggested policymakers are less likely to take more
monetary stimulus steps as the U.S. economy continues to
improve.
By contrast, some strategists say Japan's central bank could
take more easing steps as soon as this month to help it meet its
still far-away inflation goal of 1 percent that was set at its
February meeting. The BOJ expects core consumer inflation of
just 0.1 percent for the fiscal year that began this month, and
0.5 percent for next year.
Most expect BOJ policymakers to refrain from further easing
at their meeting next week, but they could take steps at the
meeting after that, on April 27.
Longer-dated bonds outperformed as stocks sank, with the
30-year bond yield edging down half a basis point to 1.975
percent. Bargain-hunters emerged when it rose to
1.990 percent, the highest level since December.
The 20-year bond yield also edged down half a basis point to
1.795 percent
On the shorter end, the two-year yield was
flat at 0.115 percent, while the five-year bond yield slipped
half a basis point to 0.340 percent.