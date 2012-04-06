TOKYO, April 6 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Friday, with the front-month futures contract climbing
to a three-week high as stocks continued to slump on fears about
European debt.
* Rising bond yields in Spain and Italy fueled fears about
the ability of European countries to fund their debt, after a
much worse-than-expected Spanish bond auction on Wednesday.
* The June 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.28
point to 142.02, after touching a three-week high of 142.08,
while the yield on 10-year notes shed two basis
points to 0.985 percent.
* Weak equities continued to make safe-haven bonds more
appealing, with the benchmark Nikkei down for the
fourth-straight session, losing 0.7 percent by midday.
* Bond prices were also underpinned by purchases from
long-term investors who had recently refrained from buying,
expecting higher yields, market participants said.
"Everyone's been expecting an incremental rise in yields
this last month or so, and it just didn't materialize," said
Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"A lot of life insurance companies were taken off guard, as
they had planned to accumulate at higher yield levels which
never came, and now they've thrown in the towel, and been forced
into play," he said.
* This "capitulation trade" lifted the 20-year tenor in
particular, with its yield losing 2.5 basis
points to 1.750 percent, while the 30-year bond yield
shed 1.5 point to 1.940 percent
* The five-year yield slipped 2.5 basis point
to a three-week low of 0.305 percent.
* Domestic political developments were also in focus,
although they had a muted market impact. On Thursday evening,
Japan's government approved a temporary budget worth $43 billion
to cover the first week of the fiscal year from April 1 due to a
delay in passing the main annual budget.
* On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's cabinet plans
to submit to parliament its plan to double Japan's sales tax to
10 percent by late 2015 as a step towards tackling the country's
massive public debt.