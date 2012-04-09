TOKYO, April 9 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Monday, pushing the yield on the 10-year cash bond to
a five-week low, as investors hoped for more easing steps from
the Bank of Japan and a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised
expectations of more U.S. easing.
* Bank of Japan policymakers began their two-day meeting on
Monday, at which most strategists expect them to refrain from
easing monetary policy.
But in light of the still-fragile economic recovery, easing
steps cannot be ruled out at this meeting or the next one on
April 27, and some market participants have positioned for the
possibility.
* "The BOJ probably won't announce any new easing steps
tomorrow, but restraint this time would set the stage for it to
take steps at its meeting later this month. These expectations
are pressuring yields," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
* The yield on the latest 10-year notes shed
2.5 basis points to 0.960 percent, its lowest level since March
1.
* The June 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.28
point to 142.32, after touching a four-week high of 142.42.
* Ahead of the BOJ meeting, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda
met Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa in Tokyo on Friday.
While Shirakawa did not say whether the two discussed monetary
policy, the meeting raised market hopes that more easing might
be raised.
Noda last met Shirakawa the day after the central bank's
surprise move on Feb. 14 to increase the size of its
asset-buying programme and set an inflation target of 1 percent.
* Bond market sentiment was also supported by rising hopes
of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, after
data released on Friday showed U.S. payrolls grew by just
120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.
* Weak equities also made safe-haven bonds more appealing,
with the benchmark Nikkei down for a fifth straight
session, losing 1.1 percent after marking its worst weekly
performance in eight months last week, shedding 3.9 percent.
* The yield on the 20-year bond yield lost
two basis points to 1.745 percent, after falling as low as 1.735
percent, a more than six-week low, while the 30-year bond yield
shed one point to 1.945 percent
* The five-year yield dropped 2 basis points
to a four-week low of 0.295 percent.
That tenor is supported by expectations that the BOJ will
extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases in its
asset-buying programme. The central bank now buys bonds with up
to two years left to maturity.
* Sentiment in the Japanese government bond market improved
sharply, a weekly Reuters survey showed on Monday.
The survey's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by
subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that
are bullish, jumped to plus 6 from minus 56 in the previous
poll, which was the lowest reading since the survey began in
June last year. .
* Markets shrugged off data released on Monday showing
Japan's current account balance swung back to a surplus in
February after a record deficit the previous month, as
improvement in exports added to steady income gains from
overseas investments.
The surplus eased worries that Japan may soon need to rely
on overseas funds to finance its massive public debt.