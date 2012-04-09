* Investors position for BOJ policy decision on Tuesday
* 10-yr yield touches 5-week low, 10-yr futures touch 4-week
high
* JGB market sentiment improves - Reuters survey
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 9 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Monday, pushing the yield on the 10-year cash bond to
a five-week low, as investors positioned for more easing steps
from the Bank of Japan and a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised
hopes of more U.S. easing.
Bank of Japan policymakers began their two-day meeting on
Monday, at which most strategists expect them to refrain from
easing monetary policy.
But in light of the still-fragile economic recovery, easing
steps cannot be ruled out at this meeting or the next one on
April 27, and some market participants have positioned for the
possibility.
"The chances of BOJ steps tomorrow aren't zero, which has
pushed yields down to the lower end of recent ranges," said
Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.
The yield on the latest 10-year notes shed
2.5 basis points to 0.960 percent, its lowest level since March
1.
The June 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.28
point to end at 142.32, after touching a four-week high of
142.42.
Ahead of the BOJ meeting, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda met
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa in Tokyo on Friday.
While Shirakawa did not say whether the two discussed monetary
policy, the meeting led to market speculation that more easing
might be raised.
"The BOJ probably won't announce any new easing steps
tomorrow, but restraint this time would set the stage for it to
take steps at its meeting later this month. These expectations
are pressuring yields," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese
asset management firm.
Bond market sentiment was also supported by rising hopes of
more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, after data
released on Friday showed U.S. payrolls grew by just 120,000 in
March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.
BOND SENTIMENT IMPROVES-SURVEY
Sentiment in the Japanese government bond market improved
sharply, a weekly Reuters survey showed on Monday.
The survey's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated by
subtracting the number of bearish market players from those that
are bullish, jumped to plus 6 from minus 56 in the previous
poll, which was the lowest reading since the survey began in
June last year. .
Weak equities also made safe-haven bonds more appealing. The
benchmark Nikkei down for a fifth straight session,
losing 1.5 percent and extending last week's 3.9 percent fall,
which was its worst weekly performance in eight months.
The yield on the 20-year bond yield lost 2.5
basis points to 1.740 percent, after falling as low as 1.735
percent, a more than six-week low, while the 30-year bond yield
shed 2 points to 1.935 percent
The five-year yield dropped 2 basis points to
a four-week low of 0.295 percent.
That tenor is supported by expectations that the BOJ will
eventually extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases in
its asset-buying programme. The central bank now buys bonds with
up to two years left to maturity.
Markets shrugged off data released on Monday showing Japan's
current account balance swung back to a surplus in February
after a record deficit the previous month, as improvement in
exports added to steady income gains from overseas investments.
The surplus eased worries that Japan may soon need to rely
on overseas funds to finance its massive public debt.