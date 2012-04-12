* Thirty-year bond auction draws decent demand

* Rally may stall on resistance at 0.935-950% in 10-yr yield

* Call option selling popular among investors

* Expectations of more BOJ easing underpin market

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 12 Japanese government bond prices were mostly firm after a 30-year auction drew decent demand, though hopes for further gains were fading with few signs of investor appetite at yields below multi-month lows hit the previous day.

While the market has been bolstered by investor caution over the global economy and the spectre of further monetary policy easing by the Bank of Japan later this month, its week-old rally could be stalling at major resistance levels, market players said.

"The market looks firm. But until people get accustomed to this low level of yields, like 0.95 percent in the 10-year yield, they won't buy. Few people think the yield will fall below 0.9 percent now," said a fund manager at a Japanese bank.

The 30-year bond yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 1.905 percent, matching a seven-week low hit on Wednesday and outperfoming other maturities, after the 700 billion yen ($8.63 billion) 30-year offering drew decent demand.

Brokers bid the issue fairly aggressively as the maturity looked relatively cheap on the yield curve and also in comparison to swap rates, market players said.

The auction drew bids 4.13 times the offer, the highest bid-to-cover ratio in more than a year.

A fly in the ointment was a widening of the tail - the gap between the lowest and average price. It came in at 0.10, up from 0.07 in the previous auction, though it was still slightly better than the 0.11 average at the last eight sales.

The 20-year bond yield stood flat at 1.720 percent , a whisker away from a seven-week low of 1.715 percent hit the previous day.

The 10-year yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.950 percent , however, capped by profit-taking.

"Profit-taking seems to emerge whenever the 10-year yield falls around 0.950 percent, so that appears to be a resistance point," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

TAKE FIVE

The market has tested the 0.935-0.950 percent area five times since November but it has been unable to break that level.

In another sign that investors were not expecting much upside price potential, selling of call options has been popular among investors, said an option trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The five-year yield stood flat at 0.295 percent , with its March low of 0.280 percent seen as a major resistance level.

That level could be broken if, as some market players say, concerns about the global economy intensify and lead to expectations the BOJ may take more drastic easing steps than currently touted.

Many market players expect the central bank to announce some form of easing measures, such as an increase in its asset purchases, at its next policy meeting on April 27.

The five-year sector could benefit most if the bank expanded the bond buying target for its asset purchase fund beyond debt with up to two years left to maturity, market players said.