* Thirty-year bond auction draws decent demand
* Rally may stall on resistance at 0.935-950% in 10-yr yield
* Call option selling popular among investors
* Expectations of more BOJ easing underpin market
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly firm after a 30-year auction drew decent demand,
though hopes for further gains were fading with few signs of
investor appetite at yields below multi-month lows hit the
previous day.
While the market has been bolstered by investor caution over
the global economy and the spectre of further monetary policy
easing by the Bank of Japan later this month, its week-old rally
could be stalling at major resistance levels, market players
said.
"The market looks firm. But until people get accustomed to
this low level of yields, like 0.95 percent in the 10-year
yield, they won't buy. Few people think the yield will fall
below 0.9 percent now," said a fund manager at a Japanese bank.
The 30-year bond yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 1.905
percent, matching a seven-week low hit on
Wednesday and outperfoming other maturities, after the 700
billion yen ($8.63 billion) 30-year offering drew decent demand.
Brokers bid the issue fairly aggressively as the maturity
looked relatively cheap on the yield curve and also in
comparison to swap rates, market players said.
The auction drew bids 4.13 times the offer, the highest
bid-to-cover ratio in more than a year.
A fly in the ointment was a widening of the tail - the gap
between the lowest and average price. It came in at 0.10, up
from 0.07 in the previous auction, though it was still slightly
better than the 0.11 average at the last eight sales.
The 20-year bond yield stood flat at 1.720 percent
, a whisker away from a seven-week low of 1.715
percent hit the previous day.
The 10-year yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.950 percent
, however, capped by profit-taking.
"Profit-taking seems to emerge whenever the 10-year yield
falls around 0.950 percent, so that appears to be a resistance
point," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
TAKE FIVE
The market has tested the 0.935-0.950 percent area five
times since November but it has been unable to break that level.
In another sign that investors were not expecting much
upside price potential, selling of call options has been popular
among investors, said an option trader at a Japanese brokerage.
The five-year yield stood flat at 0.295 percent
, with its March low of 0.280 percent seen as a
major resistance level.
That level could be broken if, as some market players say,
concerns about the global economy intensify and lead to
expectations the BOJ may take more drastic easing steps than
currently touted.
Many market players expect the central bank to announce some
form of easing measures, such as an increase in its asset
purchases, at its next policy meeting on April 27.
The five-year sector could benefit most if the bank expanded
the bond buying target for its asset purchase fund beyond debt
with up to two years left to maturity, market players said.