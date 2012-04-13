TOKYO, April 13 Most Japanese government bond prices nudged slightly higher on Friday, with 20- and 30-year yields edging down to fresh lows, as sentiment continued to get a lift from decent demand at the previous session's 30-year auction.

* Thursday's 700 billion yen ($8.63 billion) 30-year offering drew decent demand, with bids 4.13 times the offer, the highest bid-to-cover ratio in more than a year.

* "You would have expected less demand, given the absolute yield level, but that didn't materialise, which tells us there are a lot of life insurance companies that are still short duration and they still want to accumulate more, even at these levels," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* The auction is supporting sentiment across the whole yield curve, although banks were said to be taking some profits in the belly, a Japanese bank fund manager said.

* The yield on the latest 10-year notes was flat at 0.945 percent, while the June 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.03 point to 142.55.

* The yield on the 30-year JGB was down half a basis point at 1.900 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 21.

* The yield on 20-year JGBs lost 1 basis point to 1.705 percent, its lowest since Feb. 3.

* JGBs fared well despite a rise in risk appetite as European debt concerns faded following an Italian bond auction that, though not stellar, was not as bad as some had feared.

* The Nikkei stock average climbed 1.6 percent, with Japanese markets shrugging off a rocket launch by neighboring North Korea that apparently broke apart and fell into the sea.