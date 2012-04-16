TOKYO, April 16 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Monday, with the 30-year yield touching an
eight-week low as renewed fears about the European debt crisis
and expectations of future Bank of Japan easing steps added to
the appeal of fixed-income assets.
* Expectations of more easing steps from the Bank of Japan
continued to underpin JGBs. The BOJ held policy steady as
expected last week, and sources said the central bank could ease
by increasing government bond purchases under its 65 trillion
yen asset-buying and loan programme at its next meeting on April
27.
* "We are not going to see much movement ahead of the BOJ
meeting and with easing expected, no one is selling bonds.
Worries about Spain's debt situation are also keeping demand
firm," said a fixed income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
* The Spanish benchmark government bond yield soared on
Friday after data showed Spanish banks borrowed heavily from the
European Central Bank in March, reviving concerns over
struggling euro zone countries' ability to finance their debt.
* The yield on the latest 10-year notes
inched down half a basis point to 0.935 percent, matching a
nadir hit last Wednesday, the its lowest level since Jan. 16. A
break below that low would take the benchmark cash bond yield to
levels not seen since November 2010.
* The June 10-year JGB futures contract rose 0.08
point to 142.67.
* The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.895
percent after falling as low as 1.890 percent, its lowest level
since Feb. 20.
* The yield on 20-year JGBs lost 1 basis
point to 1.710 percent, after earlier retracing Friday's low of
1.705 percent, which was its lowest since Feb. 3.
* On Tuesday, the finance ministry will offer 2.5 trillion
yen of five-year JGBs.
* One respondent to Reuters' weekly JGB market survey
expected strong demand at the auction from banks and brokers
covering their short positions.
JGB market participants expect long-term yields to remain in
a range this week, the survey showed.