By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 18 Japanese government bond prices edged down on Wednesday, as some investors took profits with the benchmark yield wallowing near a 17-month low, and as easing fears about Europe's debt crisis whetted investors' appetite for risk.

JGB market moves were small, as expectations of further easing steps by the Bank of Japan as early as its next meeting on April 27 continued to underpin bonds.

BOJ Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday that the central bank is ready to take additional steps to ease monetary policy as necessary, though specific moves will depend on the outlook for economy and prices.

Sources have said that the BOJ might ease next week by expanding its 65 trillion yen asset-buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase used for purchases of government bonds.

The BOJ buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, and many market participants expect policymakers to eventually extend the maturities.

"Whether they increase the amount or whether they increase the duration, either way, it's very good for the front end of the curve. The BOJ is soaking up much of the front-end supply, so it's very difficult to get too excited about the front end selling off," said Neale Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo.

"We've been recommending people buy 3- and 4-year paper. If they do extend, then you'll probably make money fairly quickly, but if they don't extend and just increase the amount, or if they extend sometime in the future, you'll still do fairly well," he added.

Spain's auction of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday met good demand from domestic banks, easing some concerns about the country's refinancing ability, though Spain still faces another offering of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs rose 1 basis point to 0.935 percent, inching away from a 17-month low of 0.930 percent hit on Monday. Tuesday's closing price, based on market indications, was set at 0.925 percent.

"The market is pricing in a weaker economy, but it's not as bad as these yield levels reflect. I think the current level is too low, and I don't think the 10-year yield can go so much lower," said a fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

BOJ MIGHT TWEAK PRICE PROJECTIONS

After its meeting next week, the BOJ will issue its twice-yearly economic outlook report.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the BOJ is considering an upward tweak to its consumer price projections for this fiscal year and next year, to show the effect of higher energy costs and demand from disaster reconstruction.

The latest inflation data showed Japan's core consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in February from a year earlier. The BOJ will likely raise its core CPI forecast to between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent for this fiscal year through March 2013, and between 0.5 percent and below 1 percent for the following year, Nikkei said.

June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.11 point at 142.62.

The 20-year JGB continued to fare slightly better than other tenors, with its yield flat at 1.710 percent, after it earlier fell to 1.705 percent. That level, also touched last Friday, was its lowest level since Feb. 3.

The 5-year yield added half a basis point to 0.290 percent after falling to a one-month low of 0.280 percent on Tuesday after a solid auction in that sector.