* 10-yr, 5-yr yields fall to lowest levels since Q3 2010

* 20-yr tenor expected to face pressure ahead of auction

* JGB market sentiment deteriorates as easing priced in-survey

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 23 Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, taking yields on 5- and 10-year notes to their lowest levels since the third quarter of 2010, reflecting expectations that the Bank of Japan will take further easing steps this week and extend the duration of bonds it purchases.

The market consensus is that the BOJ will ease further at its Friday meeting by expanding its 65 trillion yen ($796.5 billion) asset-buying and loan programme by 5 trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase to be used to buy government bonds. The BOJ might also extend the buying operation's deadline to June 2013 from end-2012.

The central bank is also expected to extend the duration of the bonds it purchases through its asset-buying programme, under which it now buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

An unsourced report on Monday in the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said the BOJ will consider extending duration to buy bonds with three to five years left to maturity.

"Investors had already priced in further easing as well as duration extension, and Japanese banks have been actively buying the short end. The latest report explicitly mentioned that an extension to five years was possible, prompting some to increase their buying," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs fell 1 basis point to 0.920 percent, after earlier dropping to 0.915 percent, its lowest level since November 2010.

The June 10-year JGB futures contract added 0.22 point to close at 142.95, after rising to a two-month high of 143.00 in the morning session.

EASING STEPS PRICED IN

A weekly JGB survey by Reuters showed on Monday that sentiment has turned more bearish as anticipated easing steps by the Bank of Japan this week are priced in, providing scant support for bond prices.

But Monday's market moves showed a jittery market was taking no chances in preparing for an even more aggressive BOJ move, after the central bank surprised investors on Feb. 14 with its latest easing steps.

The 5-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.265 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.705 percent after hitting 1.700 percent, which was its lowest level since November 2011.

That tenor was expected to come under some selling pressure ahead of Tuesday's 1.2 trillion-yen sale of 20-year bonds by the finance ministry.

"We think it unlikely that the sector will draw investment demand at an above-average pace from the life insurers and other investors who focus on the absolute yield level," JGB strategists at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients on Monday.

"If the focus is on the yield level we see no reason to buy aggressively, and think any buying at this auction should be limited to relative-value trades," they added.