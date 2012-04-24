TOKYO, April 24 Japanese government bond prices were steady on Tuesday, with yields hovering just above recent lows, as investors continued to position for expected easing steps by the Bank of Japan later this week.

* The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.695 percent, a fresh 5-month low, despite supply concerns ahead of Tuesday's 1.2 trillion-yen sale of 20-year bonds by the finance ministry, which has a coupon of 1.700 percent.

* "It appears that some brokers might be buying ahead of the auction, which suggests it will go smoothly," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

"The climate is one in which it is difficult to sell JGBs until the Bank of Japan meeting on Friday," he added.

* The central bank is expected to expand the size of its asset purchase programme, under which it now buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, and extend the duration of its purchases to include longer maturities.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.915 percent after earlier falling to 0.910 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

* The June 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trading down 0.02 point at 142.93, after earlier edging up to a new two-month high of 143.04.

* The 5-year yield was flat at 0.265 percent after falling half a basis point to 0.260 percent, a new one and a half year low.

The five-year tenor has outperformed on expectations that the BOJ will extend the duration of its bond purchases.

* With JGB yields at such low levels, some market players see little room for further gains.

