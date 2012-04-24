* Twenty-yr auction in line with expectations

* Ten-yr, 5-yr yields again drop to 18-mth lows

* Investors position for easing at Friday's BOJ meeting

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 24 Japanese government bond prices erased gains that sent the 5- and 10-year yields to 18 month lows in the morning, with futures leading selling as investors removed hedges placed ahead of a 20-year auction that met solid demand.

But expectations for easing by the Bank of Japan later this week kept losses in check.

"The climate is one in which it is difficult to sell JGBs until the Bank of Japan meeting on Friday," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

The central bank is widely expected to expand the size of the asset purchase programme under which it now buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, though some reckon it could also extend its purchases to include longer maturities.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs rose 1.5 basis points to 0.930 percent after falling to 0.910 percent in the morning, its lowest level since October 2010.

The June 10-year JGB futures contract extended losses following the 20-year sale, ending down 0.16 point at 142.79, after edging up to a new two-month high of 143.04 on hedge-related buying ahead of the auction.

LITTLE ROOM FOR FURTHER GAINS?

The yield curve bear-flattened, with the 20-year JGB yield rising half a basis point to 1.715 percent, after dropping to a fresh 5-month low of 1.695 percent.

The low was above the 1.700 percent coupon on the finance ministry's 1.2 trillion-yen sale of 20-year bonds, which still managed to draw decent demand, in line with expectations.

The lowest price was 99.75 and the bid-to-cover ratio was 3.34, above the previous sale's 3.26 and the average ratio of 3.08 for the past 12 offerings. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices narrowed to 0.08 from 0.12.

"Dealers were said to be short going into that auction, and when they covered their shorts, they started selling futures to reduce their overhedge exposure, which is why futures weakened and the back end of the curve was relatively firm," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

The 5-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.270 percent after falling to 0.260 percent in the morning, a new one-and-a-half-year low.

With JGB yields at such low levels, some market players see little room for further gains.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ plans to ramp up its sales and trading operations in Asia and other emerging markets, aiming to lure clients with financial products such as derivatives and moving away from its traditional reliance on trading JGBs, a senior company official told Reuters in an interview on Monday.