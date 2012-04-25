TOKYO, April 25 Japanese government bond prices
were steady to slightly firmer on Wednesday, with the 10-year
yield staying close to a 1-1/2-year low hit last week, as
investors look to chances of more easing from the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Bank of Japan.
* The Bank of Japan is widely expected to increase its asset
purchase programme by 5 to 10 trillion yen at its policy meeting
on Friday.
* "You can't have short positions, going into the BOJ
meeting, where everyone expects the BOJ to ease," said a trader
at a European brokerage.
* Market players are also looking to the Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday. While the Fed is
expected to upgrade its assessment on the economy, Chairman Ben
Bernanke will likely leave the door open for additional stimulus
and try to curb any expectations of a premature rate hike.
* The 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.925
percent, near low of 0.910 percent hit on Monday
and Tuesday. The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.02 point to
142.81.
* Buying from Japanese life insurers underpinned JGBs,
though trade was thin as many players looked to those central
bank meetings, traders said.