* Investors cautious as likely BOJ easing seen priced in

* Fed's policy outlook more important for JGBs -analyst

* Yield curve between 10 and 20 yr bonds steepest since Sept

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 25 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Wednesday although a rally of the past few weeks appeared to be stalling as investors grew doubtful that a likely easing by the Bank of Japan late this week could push yields beyond recent lows.

Many investors were also on hold as they waited to hear whether the U.S. Federal Reserve offers any hint of an eventual third round of quantitative easing when its two-day policy meeting ends later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 0.920 percent, near a 1 1/2-year low of 0.910 percent hit on Monday and Tuesday. The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.03 point to 142.82.

The market has been supported by expectations that the BOJ will enhance its easy policy in a meeting on Friday, likely by increasing asset purchases and possibly by buying longer maturities of government bonds under its asset purchase programme.

"You can't have short positions going into the BOJ meeting, where everyone expects the BOJ to ease," said a trader at a European brokerage.

With the market already expecting the BOJ to increase its asset buying by at least 5 trillion yen ($61.6 billion), some market players wonder how much further JGBs can rally.

Indeed, the five-year yield was flat at 0.270 percent , failing to advance as players took profits in the maturity that has been the best performer since the BOJ's previous easing in February. The yield hit a 1 1/2-year low of 0.260 percent on Tuesday.

Investors have snapped up three- to five-year maturities on speculation that the BOJ may add them to its asset purchase programme, which currently buys bonds with at most two years left to maturity.

Unless the BOJ's easing measures exceed market expectations on Friday, it will be hard to justify buying five-year bonds at yields beyond Tuesday's low of 0.26 percent, let alone towards the 2010 low of 0.20 percent, market players said.

FOCUS ON THE FED

Prior to Friday's BOJ meeting, the market will focus on the Fed's course of action, which some market players believe will have a greater impact than the BOJ on the market's direction.

"JGB yields are influenced more by U.S. monetary policy than by the BOJ's policy," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, citing two past examples.

JGB yields bottomed out in the second quarter of 2003, when the Fed stopped easing, even though the BOJ kept easing until 2004. The same pattern was evident when JGB yields bottomed in 1998 as the U.S. ceased its easing while the BOJ continued to ease into 1999, he said.

The Fed is expected to upgrade its assessment of the economy but Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely leave the door open for additional stimulus and try to curb any expectations of a premature rate hike.

In other maturities, the 20-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.720 percent but the spread between 10-year and 20-year yields rose to 80.5 basis points, the widest since September.

While some investors may find 20-year bonds attractive at the current yield spread over the 10-year tenor, others think the yield curve could steepen further in the long run if the BOJ maintains its reflationary policy.

The BOJ's asset buying programme could keep any rise in short-term yields in check but longer-term bond yields may be more susceptible to upward pressure from expectations of economic recovery, worries about Japan's fiscal problems and other factors.

The curve beyond the 10-year tenor is likely to steepen after the BOJ's expected Friday easing, said Yusuke Ikawa, rates strategist at RBS.

But he added that investors should use options, rather than outright steepening positions in cash bonds, to guard against potential losses as a fall in the 10-year yield below 0.90 percent could trigger more short-covering in the very near term.