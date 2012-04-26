* 10-yr yield matches 1.5-year low hit this week

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, April 26 Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly firmer on Thursday, with investors avoiding aggressive moves ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting at which it is widely expected to ease policy further.

The BOJ is likely to boost its asset-purchase programme (APP) by up to 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and may extend the maturity of government bonds it purchases to around three years, according to sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

"It is not a question of 'if' the BOJ will ease, but a question of 'how,'" said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

"It would be a big surprise if they did nothing, which could lead to some heavy bond selling ahead of Golden Week," he added.

Japan's markets will be closed Monday, Thursday and Friday next week for the country's Golden Week holidays, and activity is expected to be thin on Tuesday and Wednesday, as some market participants take the full week off.

This means trading could be very active on Friday, as investors react to the BOJ outcome ahead of the holidays.

A survey by Nomura Securities of more than 100 of its clients showed 59 percent expect a 5 trillion yen expansion of the asset purchasing programme, while 28 percent anticipate an increase of 10 trillion yen.

The 10-year JGB yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.910 percent, matching a 1-1/2 year low touched on Monday and Tuesday, while the 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.03 point at 142.85.

NO PRESSURE FROM FED

Some market participants had suggested that if the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it was ready to embark on more monetary stimulus, that would have added to pressure on the BOJ to take more aggressive steps.

But the Fed held policy steady on Wednesday, reiterating its expectation that interest rates would not rise until late 2014. Chairman Ben Bernanke said at his post-meeting news conference that he was comfortable with the central bank's policy stance, though the Fed was prepared to do more to aid the U.S. economy if necessary.

The expectations of more BOJ easing supported demand at a 2.7 trillion yen sale of 2-year notes by the finance ministry on Thursday. The coupon was set at 0.1 percent for the sixth consecutive 2-year auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was a healthy 5.67, slightly above the previous auction's 5.62, and topping 5 for the fourth straight sale. The tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, was 0.005.

The BOJ now purchases bonds with up to two years left to maturity, and is currently buying up more than half of the new issuance of 2-year notes.

Some strategists have suggested that if the BOJ extends the duration of the bonds it buys, 2-year yields could come under upward pressure as buying shifts to other tenors, though not all market participants expect this.

"If the BOJ extends the maturities of JGBs it buys, that should come with an increase in the APP itself, so allocation for the 2-year sector is unlikely to decline that much, so there will be a bull-flattening, a pressing on the short-end of the curve," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

The five-year yield was flat at 0.275 percent, after touching a 1-1/2 year low of 0.260 percent on Tuesday.

The 30-year JGB yield was also flat at 1.890 percent after earlier inching down to a nearly three-month low of 1.885 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 1.710 percent.