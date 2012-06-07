TOKYO, June 7 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Thursday, as worries over Spain's acute bank debt woes
eased and investors took profits after the previous session's
rally and positioned for a 30-year auction.
* The Ministry of Finance is offering 700 billion yen ($8.9
billion) of 30-year bonds with a 2.0 percent coupon, reopening
the number 36 issue.
* Growing investor risk tolerance also reduced the appeal of
fixed-income assets as hopes rose for progress on rescuing
Spain's debt-laden banks.
German officials said on Wednesday that European officials
are urgently exploring ways to prop up Spain's lenders,
including ways that might avoid imposing the kind of painful
austerity requirements that cast other bailout deals into
political peril.
* "Worries about Spain have faded since Monday, and it was
those fears, combined with worries about the U.S. economy after
the jobs data, that sent yields to historic lows," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield dropped to a
nine-year low of 0.790 percent, but bonds sold off after a
10-year JGB auction on Tuesday drew only tepid demand, and then
rallied back on Wednesday afternoon on bargain-hunting.
* The yield curve steepened as superlongs underperformed
ahead of the 30-year sale, with the 30-year yield
adding 3 basis points to 1.865 percent, its highest level in
five weeks.
The 20-year yield added 2 basis points to
1.690 percent, while the five-year yield was flat
at 0.210 percent.
* The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point
to 0.880 percent, while 10-year JGB futures ended
morning trade down 0.18 point at 143.41.