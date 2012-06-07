* Yield curve steepens as superlong tenors underperform

* 5-yr yield drops as banks buy on BOJ duration extension hopes

* 5-yr, 20-yr yield spread at widest since September

TOKYO, June 7 Japanese government bond prices fell on Thursday, as worries over Spain's acute bank debt woes eased, while futures erased losses after the results of a 30-year auction were in line with expectations.

The yield curve steepened as superlongs underperformed, with the 30-year yield adding 2.5 basis points to 1.860 percent, after earlier rising to a five-week high of 1.865 percent.

"There were some buy backs in futures after the auction, but you can't call that a relief rally, with the curve still bear-steepening," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Growing investor risk tolerance lifted stocks and reduced the appeal of fixed-income assets as hopes rose for progress on rescuing Spain's debt-laden banks.

European officials on Wednesday considered steps to prop up Spain's lenders, including ways that might avoid imposing the kind of painful austerity requirements that cast other bailout deals into political peril.

"Worries about Spain have faded since Monday, and it was those fears, combined with worries about the U.S. economy after the jobs data, that sent yields to historic lows," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

5-YEAR NOTE TURNS HIGHER

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.875 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on Monday.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended flat at 143.59, off a session low of 143.34.

A 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday drew only tepid demand, so market participants were paying close attention to Thursday's sale.

The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($8.9 billion) of 30-year bonds with a 2.0 percent coupon, reopening the number 36 issue. It sold 641.3 billion yen with a lowest accepted price of 102.45, in line with market expectations.

The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices widened to 0.14 from 0.10 at the previous 30-year sale, and the bid-to-cover ratio fell to 3.16 from the previous 4.13.

Banks continued to buy medium-term JGBs on expectations that the Bank of Japan will eventually further extend the remaining maturity of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme. In April, it extended it to up to three years from two.

The 20-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.695 percent.

The five-year bond turned higher, its yield falling a basis point to 0.200 percent and moving closer to a nine-year low of 0.195 percent hit last week.

The finance ministry will auction 5- and 20-year bonds next week.

The spread between 5- and 20-year yields rose to 1.495 points, its highest level since September on a last-traded basis, meaning the 5-year bonds have low yields relative to the 20-year tenor.