TOKYO, June 11 Japanese government bond prices
followed U.S. Treasuries lower on Monday after a weekend deal to
rescue Spain's banks took away some of the appeal of safe-haven
assets, while some investors also sold ahead of this week's 5-
and 20-year auctions.
* European financial leaders agreed over the weekend to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue
fund.
The Spain news alleviated much of the fear of debt contagion
from that country and weighed on U.S. Treasury prices.
* Japan's finance ministry will auction 5-year JGBs on
Tuesday and 20-year JGBs on Thursday.
* The 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis
points to 0.865 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of
0.790 percent hit one week ago.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for June, which
expires on Monday, ended morning trading down 0.12 point at
143.66. The September contract slipped 0.16 point to 143.43.
* The Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly meeting on
Thursday and Friday this week, and is widely expected to stand
pat on monetary policy.
* "The BOJ is unlikely to do anything ahead of the outcome
of this weekend's Greek elections," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese trust bank.
"JGBs are down a bit after the Spanish news, but uncertainly
ahead of the Greek elections will likely limit moves," he said.
* Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could
determine whether it remains in the euro zone.
* The 20-year yield added 1 basis points to
1.670 percent, while the five-year bond yield rose
half a basis point to 0.205 percent.