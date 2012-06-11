TOKYO, June 11 Japanese government bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries lower on Monday after a weekend deal to rescue Spain's banks took away some of the appeal of safe-haven assets, while some investors also sold ahead of this week's 5- and 20-year auctions.

* European financial leaders agreed over the weekend to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund.

The Spain news alleviated much of the fear of debt contagion from that country and weighed on U.S. Treasury prices.

* Japan's finance ministry will auction 5-year JGBs on Tuesday and 20-year JGBs on Thursday.

* The 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.865 percent, moving away from a nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit one week ago.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract for June, which expires on Monday, ended morning trading down 0.12 point at 143.66. The September contract slipped 0.16 point to 143.43.

* The Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday and Friday this week, and is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy.

* "The BOJ is unlikely to do anything ahead of the outcome of this weekend's Greek elections," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

"JGBs are down a bit after the Spanish news, but uncertainly ahead of the Greek elections will likely limit moves," he said.

* Greece will hold elections on June 17 that could determine whether it remains in the euro zone.

* The 20-year yield added 1 basis points to 1.670 percent, while the five-year bond yield rose half a basis point to 0.205 percent.