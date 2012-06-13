TOKYO, June 13 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Wednesday, with the superlong security prices under
particular pressure a day ahead of a 20-year bond auction as
investors made room to buy at the sale.
* The Ministry of Finance will offer 1.2 trillion yen ($15
billion) of 20-year bonds on Thursday.
* "Some investors are unloading the 30-year, which appears
to be an adjustment to their portfolios to buy the 20-year
tomorrow, which explains the steepening today," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"I'm optimistic about the auction, because the outright
level is fair and demand from insurers and regional banks should
be there," he added.
* The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis
point to 0.850 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract
for September ended morning trade down 0.08 point at
143.57 yen.
* Some strategists have said that buying ahead of a
quarterly redemption of JGBs on June 20 will also support demand
at the auction, as investors seek value further up the yield
curve.
* Continuing worries about the euro zone debt crisis are
also likely to underpin demand for fixed income assets ahead of
Greek elections looming on June 17, that could determine whether
the country remains in the euro zone.
Investors also remained wary of a weekend deal to
recapitalise Spain's banks and its impact on that country's
public finances
* The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to
1.680 percent, while the 30-year yield added 2.5
basis points to 1.865 percent.
* The five-year yield rose 1 basis point to
0.230 percent, moving away from its nine-year low of 0.195
percent touched several times this month.
* The Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly meeting on
Thursday and Friday this week, and is widely expected to stand
pat on monetary policy.