TOKYO, June 13 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Wednesday, with the superlong security prices under
particular pressure a day ahead of a 20-year bond auction as
investors made room to buy.
Some strategists have said that buying ahead of a quarterly
redemption of JGBs on June 20 will support demand at the auction
of 1.2 trillion yen ($15 billion) 20-year JGBs.
"Some investors are unloading the 30-year, which appears to
be an adjustment to their portfolios to buy the 20-year
tomorrow, which explains the steepening today," said a
fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
"I'm optimistic about the auction, because the outright
level is fair and demand from insurers and regional banks should
be there," he added.
Continuing worries about the euro zone debt crisis are also
likely to underpin demand for fixed-income assets ahead of Greek
elections on June 17, that could determine whether the country
remains in the euro zone.
Still, sharp fall in German Bunds on Tuesday is raising
alarm among some market players given that a failed German bond
auction last November triggered JGBs' biggest sell-off in recent
months.
The 10-year JGB yield added one basis point
to 0.855 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract
for September ended down 0.10 point at 143.55.
The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to
1.690 percent, while the 30-year yield added 3.5
basis points to 1.875 percent, its highest level since April 27.
The five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to
0.230 percent.
The spread between 10- and 20-year yields rose to 83.5 basis
points, the widest since March last year and at a level that
market players think should be enough to attract investors to
Thursday's 20-year debt auction.
"Everyone at the moment wants to put on long-end flatteners,
based on the idea that 10s/20s are very steep," said Neale
Vincent, a strategist at Nomura Securities.
JGBs are also likely to benefit from safe-haven bids amid
uncertainty over Greece's election at weekend and on how the
euro zone will shore up Spain's ailing banking sector.
Market players are also trying to figure out the implication
from fall in German bond prices as well as a rise in the German
sovereign CDS premium, which rose above Japan's this month for
the first time in history.
With a possible need to help Italy now being discussed, and
should German bonds falter further on worries about snowballing
costs of bailouts, JGBs could fall in sympathy as they did in
November.
But if investors are to shun even German paper, then they
will have no choice but to buy U.S. and Japanese bonds, so
ultimately that could be positive, a Japanese bank trader also
said.
The Bank of Japan will hold its regular monthly meeting on
Thursday and Friday this week, and is widely expected to stand
pat on monetary policy.