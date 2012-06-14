TOKYO, June 14 Japanese government bond prices
were mostly higher on Thursday, with investors continuing to shy
away from riskier assets as Europe's debt crisis rages on,
although the 30-year note dropped as participants made room to
buy at the day's 20-year sale.
* The 1.2 trillion yen ($15 billion) 20-year auction is
expected to generate firm demand, with investors looking to pick
up so-called 'safe-haven' assets on fears that Greece could be
forced to leave the euro zone and that contagion could spread
from a banking crisis in Spain. The bond has a coupon of 1.7
percent.
* Greece will hold elections on Sunday that could determine
whether the country remains in the currency bloc. Fears of an
exit from the common currency have been underpinning demand for
fixed-income assets, although German Bunds have begun to weaken
due to that country's exposure to the debt crisis.
* "The 20-year isn't moving much ahead of the sale, but the
weakness in the 30-year suggests some players were getting ready
to buy, which also suggests that demand will be decent,
particularly with upcoming redemptions as well as this weekend's
Greek election," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
bank.
* JGB buying ahead of a quarterly redemption on June 20 is
also expected to support demand at the sale, market participants
said.
* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.855
percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract for
September ended morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.57.
* The 20-year yield fell half a basis point
to 1.685 percent. The 30-year yield added 1.5
basis points to 1.895 percent, its highest level since April 27.
* The five-year yield sank half a basis point
to 0.225 percent.
* The spread between 10- and 20-year yields stood at 83.0
basis points after rising as high as 83.5 points, its widest
since March last year. That means the 20-year bonds have low
yields relative to 10-year notes and suggests an incentive for
investors to buy at Thursday's sale.
* The Bank of Japan began its regular monthly two-day
meeting on Thursday, at which it is widely expected to stand pat
on monetary policy, holding its fire as it monitors the outcome
of the Greek election.