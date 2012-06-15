TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bond prices
edged up slightly on Friday, as some market participants bought
ahead of redemptions next week, but wariness ahead of the
weekend's election in Greece limited moves.
* Investors also awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's
regular two-day meeting. The central bank was widely expected to
stand pat on monetary policy as it, too, monitors the outcome of
the Greek election and Europe's deepening debt crisis.
The BOJ is expected to keep its policy rate in a range of
zero to 0.1 percent and hold off increasing the size of its main
policy tool, a 40-trillion yen ($505 billion) asset-buying
programme.
* The Greek elections on Sunday could determine whether the
country remains in the euro zone.
Plans for coordinated central bank action to stabilise
financial markets, if needed, by providing liquidity and prevent
any credit squeeze after Sunday's election reassured some
investors, and took away some of the appeal of fixed-income
assets.
* But a quarterly JGB redemption on June 20 is underpinning
demand, market participants said, with funds and insurers
seeking to buy.
* "These yield levels aren't great but the might get even
worse after the Greek election, so some insurers are throwing in
the towel," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese bank,
referring to life insurers who had been putting off buying ahead
of the redemptions, in the hope of buying at higher yields.
* The 10-year JGB yield slipped half a basis
point to 0.855 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures contract
for September ended morning trade down 0.01 point at
143.50.
* The 20-year yield fell half a basis point
to 1.670 percent, while the 30-year yield also
fell half a basis point to 1.880 percent, after rising to 1.895
percent on Thursday, its highest level since April 27.