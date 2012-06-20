TOKYO, June 20 Japanese government cash bonds
were steady while benchmark futures dropped in thin volumes on
Wednesday, as markets awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
interest rate decision.
* The Fed is expected to extend the "Operation Twist"
stimulus programme, which expires this month, under which the
central bank sells short-term securities to buy longer-term ones
with the aim of driving down long-term borrowing costs.
It could also expand the programme by extending the average
maturity of its portfolio.
The Fed is due to release a statement at 1630 GMT, following
a two-day meeting.
* "Everyone is waiting for the FOMC," said Credit Suisse
strategist Shinji Ebihara.
"They are expected to take some action, and not refrain from
acting completely, but it remains to be seen if what they do
will disappoint markets," he said.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended down 0.09 point at 143.80 in the morning session.
* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.810
percent after earlier slipping half a basis point to 0.805
percent.
* The 30-year yield was flat at 1.840 percent
and the 5-year yield was flat at 0.215 percent.
* Minutes of the Bank of Japan's May 22-23 meeting released
on Wednesday showed that a few board members want the central
bank to be ready to act if risks to Japan's economy materialise
as a result of events in Europe.