* 10-yr futures slip, with volume at 2-month low
* Bargain hunting supports 20-yr sector
* Some companies see no benefit from BOJ policy -survey
TOKYO, June 22 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds edged slightly lower in extremely thin activity on Friday
but still finished the week with gains, bolstered by concerns
about global growth and expectations of more easing in Japan and
the U.S.
Some pension funds and insurers bought in the afternoon to
take advantage of recent weakness in the superlong tenor, after
recently holding off on purchases, market participants said.
"There is buying on dips as banks sell to lock in gains
ahead of the end of the quarter next week," said a fixed-income
fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.
JGBs tracked U.S. Treasuries lower, following an earlier
rise in line with firming U.S. debt prices overnight after the
Philly Fed index of factory activity tumbled to a 10-month
low.
That data underscored that the U.S. economy was slowing and
added to evidence the Federal Reserve has reason to take more
stimulus steps.
Moody's long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of 15
of the world's biggest banks also underpinned demand for
safe-haven assets.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended down 0.07 point at 143.71, in extremely thin volume of
only 18,894 contracts, the lowest in two months.
The 10-year JGB yield rose half a basis point
to 0.825 percent, up from an earlier low of 0.810 percent which
was within 2 basis points of its nine-year low of 0.790 percent
on June 4. But the yield was still below its 0.850 percent close
one week ago.
Strategists at RBS Securities expect the 10-year yield to
hold in a range of 0.80 percent to 1.0 percent as long as the
5-year yield stays in a 0.200-0.249 percent range.
The 5-year yield was flat at 0.215 percent,
with that tenor anchored by expectations the Bank of Japan will
eventually extend the duration of its asset purchases.
The central bank is now buying up much of the supply at the
shorter end of the curve, as it now buys bonds with up to three
years left to maturity. It extended that from two years at its
April meeting.
The 20-year yield fell half a basis point to
1.660 percent after earlier rising to 1.675 percent, while the
30-year yield was flat at 1.875 percent.
In a sign of the limits of unconventional monetary policy to
stimulate growth, more than half of Japanese firms said they saw
no benefits from the Bank of Japan's purchases of government
debt to lower interest rates, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Almost a quarter of Japanese companies are worried that the
central bank's purchases of government debt could be perceived
as bankrolling fiscal policy, the survey found.
The BOJ buys 21.6 trillion yen in long-term bonds a year. In
addition, the central bank also aims to buy 29 trillion yen in
government debt by June next year, as part of its asset-purchase
programme.