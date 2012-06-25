* 10-yr futures inch lower on lowest volume in 5 months

* 10-yr/30-yr yield spread remains at widest since Nov 2010

* JGB market sentiment deteriorates - Thomson Reuters survey

TOKYO, June 25 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Monday, but the yield curve steepened as investors sold superlong bonds as they locked in profits ahead of the end of the April-June quarter.

Sentiment towards Japanese government bonds deteriorated for a second consecutive week, a Thomson Reuters survey released on Monday showed, with most respondents expecting benchmark yields to rise in the last trading week of the quarter.

One survey respondent cited the end of the April-June quarter this week as likely to prompt some investors to shift out of debt into stocks for window-dressing purposes.

"I think investors are comfortable with not doing anything, at the current market rate," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Investors will stick to their stance of buying on dips and selling on rallies, but at the end of the day, nobody really wants to reduce their JGB portfolio much in the current environment," she said.

Investors will be watching a European Union summit on Thursday and Friday for any developments that could move that region closer to resolving its debt crisis. Signs of progress could increase investor risk appetite and reduce demand for fixed-income products.

The 10-year JGB futures contract for September ended nearly flat, down 0.01 point at 143.70 in thin volume of just 13,908 contracts, the lowest in more than five month.

The contract dipped below its 14-day moving average of 143.65 at one point to a session low of 143.61.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.825 percent.

"The 10-year looks rich, so it might be adjusted ahead of a 10-year auction next week," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm. He predicted benchmark yields could rise to 0.850 percent ahead of the sale on July 3.

An auction of two-year notes on Tuesday is expected to proceed smoothly, with the Bank of Japan now buying up much of the supply at the shorter end of the curve. The central bank now buys bonds with up to three years left to maturity, which it extended from two years at its April meeting.

The 30-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.885 percent and the 20-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.665 percent.

The yield spread between 10-year and 30-year bonds was at 1.060 points, remaining at its widest since November 2010.

Investors will continue to monitor Japanese political developments, with parliament's lower house expected to approve on Tuesday a plan to double sales tax to 10 percent over three years. While the tax bill's passage would mark progress in restoring Japan's fiscal health, it could come at the price of political turmoil that could delay other necessary cost-cutting steps.