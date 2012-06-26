TOKYO, June 26 Japanese government bonds were
steady to firmer on Tuesday, supported by continuing concern
about Europe's debt crisis as investors expected an uneventful
sale of two-year notes and the passage of a plan to increase
Japan's sales tax.
* Market scepticism that a summit of European leaders in
Brussels on Thursday and Friday will resolve that region's debt
woes lifted prices of U.S. Treasuries overnight, which
underpinned demand for JGBs.
* Japan's parliament is expected to approve on Tuesday a
plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent over three years,
marking a first step in cleaning up the country's balance sheet.
* The Japanese government on Monday began considering
compiling a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year,
possibly in autumn, to stimulate the economy, Kyodo news agency
reported, citing government sources.
* "The sales tax bill's passage is expected, so it can't be
said to be a strong positive factor for the market, but it does
reduce the chance of a negative factor. If it hadn't passed, it
would have been quite negative for JGBs," said a fixed-income
fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* The Ministry of Finance's auction of 2.7 trillion yen of
two-year notes on Tuesday is expected to proceed smoothly. The
Bank of Japan now purchases bonds with up to three years left to
maturity, and is currently buying much of the new issuance of
two-year notes.
The coupon was set at 0.1 percent for the seventh
consecutive two-year sale, matching the interest the Bank of
Japan pays on its current account excess reserves.
The lowest accepted price at last month's two-year sale was
100, and the bid-to-cover ratio was a strong 9.79, the highest
since June 2005. That sale was conducted again due to an
unprecedented glitch.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract for September
ended morning trading up 0.07 point at 143.77.
* The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1 basis point
to 0.820 percent, edging toward a nine-year low of 0.790 percent
hit in June 4.
* The 20-year yield was flat at 1.665 percent.